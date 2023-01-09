ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
emsnow.com

iNEMI Hosts Smart Manufacturing Tech Topic Series

Evolving AI-Powered Solutions for Smart Manufacturing. Piet Gek, ViTrox Corporation | February 1 & 2, 2023. Smart manufacturing is not a new concept, but smart solutions are increasingly essential in making everyone’s life easier in the real manufacturing environment. AI-powered solutions have been proven to bring great value and ROI, as well as ease the job of engineers and operators.
traveltomorrow.com

Mercedes to deploy 10,000 EV charging stations in North America, Europe and China by 2030

The launch of Mercedes’ high-power charging network will start in North America this year. Mercedes is investing in an “all-electric strategy”, which foresees the establishment of more than 10,000 high-power charges worldwide, across the US and Canada, Europe, China and other key markets by 2030. Depending on region and location, the hubs will offer 4 to 12, and ultimately as many as 30, high-power chargers with up to 350 kW of charging power.
Fleet Owner

Estimate: 400,000 hydrogen internal combustion engines in use by 2040

New research from Interact Analysis predicts that the use of hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) will take off within the next five years, and grow exponentially over the next 17. “The number of registered H2 ICE vehicles is forecast to grow to 58,000 in 2030,” said Jamie Fox, principal analyst...
CNBC

India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars

Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars. EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
Jalopnik

Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King

2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
GEORGIA STATE
emsnow.com

PCB Compliance Startup Confidee CEO Vidar Olsen on EMS@C-Level

Just out of stealth mode, PCB Compliance Startup Confidee plan to provide frictionless compliance data for the supply chain of printed circuit boards. Their CEO, Vidar Olsen, joined me from their headquarters in Oslo, Norway to explain their vision to provide compliant printed circuits to all industries through proprietary developed software platform, protecting data with transparency by monitoring and reporting in your supply chain.
emsnow.com

Factory Automation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

The global factory automation market is expected to grow to US$ 249.29 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028. The growth of automotive and manufacturing industries in the Middle East & Africa and South & Central America is driving the factory automation market. Furthermore, an increase in initiatives by governments to automate manufacturing facilities in the region is fueling the market growth.
Digital Trends

VinFast’s new electric cars will be available in the U.S. this year

As we move toward electric vehicles, all kinds of new car brands have been popping up — giving the traditional automakers a run for their money. Over the past few years at CES, one of the more interesting of those has been VinFast — a Vietnamese company that delivered its first cars in the U.S. in November. Now, the company is planning on more releases over the next year — and at CES 2023, we learned more about what those cars will offer.
stnonline.com

GreenPower Delivers a Record 101 All–Electric Vehicles in its Third Quarter

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced delivery of 101 vehicles for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022, a substantial increase over prior quarters. The majority of the deliveries were EV Star Cab and Chassis, as well as EV Star Cargoes, EV Stars and the first delivery of the award-winning Nano BEAST Type A school bus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

How many electric car chargers is enough?

Skepticism about electric vehicles—and there's a lot of it out there—is really more of a concern about infrastructure than the EVs themselves. After all, EVs are more efficient, quieter, more refined, and usually much quicker than an otherwise-identical fossil-powered vehicle. But the charging problem is not something EV advocates can dismiss as a simple inconvenience.
CALIFORNIA STATE
emsnow.com

Shipments of TV Panels Are Projected to Drop by 2.8% YoY for 2023 as Sluggish Economy Affects TV Sales, Says TrendForce

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine military conflict and high inflation will continue to affect the global economy and politics during 2023. The recent decline of the global economy, in particular, has significantly dampened the outlook on sales of whole TV sets since the performance of the TV market primarily depends on consumer demand. Therefore, TrendForce projects that shipments of TV panels will fall by 2.8% YoY to a total of 264 million pieces for 2023.
makeuseof.com

Tesla Mobile Service: What Is It and What Can It Do for Your Tesla?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether your vehicle is having a problem or just needs routine maintenance, it can be inconvenient to go to the dealership. Tesla's solution? Send the tech to you.
emsnow.com

Indium Corporation Features Metal Thermal Interface Materials and Flux-Cored Wire at IPC APEX Expo

Indium Corporation® will feature its compressible metal thermal interface materials (TIMs) and award-winning flux-cored wire at IPC APEX Expo, Jan. 24-26, San Diego, Calif., U.S. Indium Corporation’s wide portfolio of proven products provides solutions to the emerging industry challenges of today and tomorrow. Indium Corporation’s Heat-Spring®, a soft...
electrek.co

Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.
insideevs.com

Mercedes Is The First Automaker To Offer Level 3 Self-Driving In The US

The Mercedes-Benz booth at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcased a bunch of new technology that the German brand is preparing for the following months. The biggest piece of news was the company’s plan to build its own, $1-billion global network of fast chargers, but another interesting story sort of went under the radar, and it’s about Mercedes-Benz becoming the first automaker to offer certified Level 3 self-driving technology in the United States.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy