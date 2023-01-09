Read full article on original website
Lock, stock, and barrel: Cenntro’s mesmerizing self-driving vehicles at CES 2023
Electric vehicle technology company Cenntro Electric Group Limited showcased the world premiere of five of its new vehicles at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), some of which are autonomous, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday. "The new vehicles join what is quickly becoming the...
emsnow.com
iNEMI Hosts Smart Manufacturing Tech Topic Series
Evolving AI-Powered Solutions for Smart Manufacturing. Piet Gek, ViTrox Corporation | February 1 & 2, 2023. Smart manufacturing is not a new concept, but smart solutions are increasingly essential in making everyone’s life easier in the real manufacturing environment. AI-powered solutions have been proven to bring great value and ROI, as well as ease the job of engineers and operators.
traveltomorrow.com
Mercedes to deploy 10,000 EV charging stations in North America, Europe and China by 2030
The launch of Mercedes’ high-power charging network will start in North America this year. Mercedes is investing in an “all-electric strategy”, which foresees the establishment of more than 10,000 high-power charges worldwide, across the US and Canada, Europe, China and other key markets by 2030. Depending on region and location, the hubs will offer 4 to 12, and ultimately as many as 30, high-power chargers with up to 350 kW of charging power.
Fleet Owner
Estimate: 400,000 hydrogen internal combustion engines in use by 2040
New research from Interact Analysis predicts that the use of hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) will take off within the next five years, and grow exponentially over the next 17. “The number of registered H2 ICE vehicles is forecast to grow to 58,000 in 2030,” said Jamie Fox, principal analyst...
CNBC
India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars
Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars. EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King
2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
emsnow.com
PCB Compliance Startup Confidee CEO Vidar Olsen on EMS@C-Level
Just out of stealth mode, PCB Compliance Startup Confidee plan to provide frictionless compliance data for the supply chain of printed circuit boards. Their CEO, Vidar Olsen, joined me from their headquarters in Oslo, Norway to explain their vision to provide compliant printed circuits to all industries through proprietary developed software platform, protecting data with transparency by monitoring and reporting in your supply chain.
emsnow.com
Factory Automation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis
The global factory automation market is expected to grow to US$ 249.29 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028. The growth of automotive and manufacturing industries in the Middle East & Africa and South & Central America is driving the factory automation market. Furthermore, an increase in initiatives by governments to automate manufacturing facilities in the region is fueling the market growth.
Digital Trends
VinFast’s new electric cars will be available in the U.S. this year
As we move toward electric vehicles, all kinds of new car brands have been popping up — giving the traditional automakers a run for their money. Over the past few years at CES, one of the more interesting of those has been VinFast — a Vietnamese company that delivered its first cars in the U.S. in November. Now, the company is planning on more releases over the next year — and at CES 2023, we learned more about what those cars will offer.
stnonline.com
GreenPower Delivers a Record 101 All–Electric Vehicles in its Third Quarter
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced delivery of 101 vehicles for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022, a substantial increase over prior quarters. The majority of the deliveries were EV Star Cab and Chassis, as well as EV Star Cargoes, EV Stars and the first delivery of the award-winning Nano BEAST Type A school bus.
Ars Technica
How many electric car chargers is enough?
Skepticism about electric vehicles—and there's a lot of it out there—is really more of a concern about infrastructure than the EVs themselves. After all, EVs are more efficient, quieter, more refined, and usually much quicker than an otherwise-identical fossil-powered vehicle. But the charging problem is not something EV advocates can dismiss as a simple inconvenience.
Tata Motors looks to expand electric car portfolio, add pricier models
GREATER NOIDA, India Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) plans to expand its electric car portfolio with new models and higher price points, its managing director said on Wednesday, as it looks to cement its lead as the top selling electric vehicle (EV) company in India.
emsnow.com
Shipments of TV Panels Are Projected to Drop by 2.8% YoY for 2023 as Sluggish Economy Affects TV Sales, Says TrendForce
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine military conflict and high inflation will continue to affect the global economy and politics during 2023. The recent decline of the global economy, in particular, has significantly dampened the outlook on sales of whole TV sets since the performance of the TV market primarily depends on consumer demand. Therefore, TrendForce projects that shipments of TV panels will fall by 2.8% YoY to a total of 264 million pieces for 2023.
makeuseof.com
Tesla Mobile Service: What Is It and What Can It Do for Your Tesla?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether your vehicle is having a problem or just needs routine maintenance, it can be inconvenient to go to the dealership. Tesla's solution? Send the tech to you.
emsnow.com
Indium Corporation Features Metal Thermal Interface Materials and Flux-Cored Wire at IPC APEX Expo
Indium Corporation® will feature its compressible metal thermal interface materials (TIMs) and award-winning flux-cored wire at IPC APEX Expo, Jan. 24-26, San Diego, Calif., U.S. Indium Corporation’s wide portfolio of proven products provides solutions to the emerging industry challenges of today and tomorrow. Indium Corporation’s Heat-Spring®, a soft...
electrek.co
Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.
What Does the Hyundai Name Mean and Where Does It Come From?
Here's a look at the history behind the Hyundai automaker, and what the brand's name actually means and stands for. The post What Does the Hyundai Name Mean and Where Does It Come From? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Mercedes Is The First Automaker To Offer Level 3 Self-Driving In The US
The Mercedes-Benz booth at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcased a bunch of new technology that the German brand is preparing for the following months. The biggest piece of news was the company’s plan to build its own, $1-billion global network of fast chargers, but another interesting story sort of went under the radar, and it’s about Mercedes-Benz becoming the first automaker to offer certified Level 3 self-driving technology in the United States.
Chrysler unveils two-seater cockpit concept with an 'infotainment system' and AI
The car brand unveiled the two-seater cockpit design at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas. It features a 37-inch glass 'infotainment system' and AI assistant that can plan routes.
