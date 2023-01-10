ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
People

This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price.  If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release

Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
TODAY.com

Chipotle is adding the TikTok-famous quesadilla hack to its official menu

Celebrations are in order for fans of a viral Chipotle hack that has taken TikTok by storm. On Jan. 7, Chipotle announced that the popular off-menu Chipotle quesadilla menu hack would be added to the menu. The menu hack, an order of a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies that fans say tastes like a Philly cheesesteak, recently went viral and became the ire of many Chipotle workers across the country.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Beauty Products on Major Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ready to reset your beauty routine? Whether you're looking for a total revamp or a couple of new winter-specific finds, Nordstrom is the place to shop. And of course, we're all about the sale section! There are so […]
Glamour

Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023

Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
ETOnline.com

The 12 Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon: Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More

Whether you like it or not, winter is here. With chilly temps, snow, and rain storms amongst us, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Whether heading out for a tough snowy hike or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets.

