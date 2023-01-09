Read full article on original website
Apex devs may be working on a feature that would change Heirlooms forever
Apex Legends content creator and dataminer KralRindo is at it again, this time revealing a first look at a potential change coming to Heirloom weapons. According to their latest datamine, Heirloom weapons will be getting recolor cosmetics. The new update’s files include some recolor textures for Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom, as seen in the image KralRindo posted on Twitter.
Apex Legends’ attempt to credit streamer on skin design goes very poorly
In an attempt to credit a popular streamer and content creator in for their work on an Apex Legends weapon skin, developer Respawn Entertainment made a small, but meaningful, error. Respawn added the name of former NRG content creator and Apex streamer LuluLuvely, who helped design the Aftershock Wave R-301...
Seeing ‘Checking Epic Services Queue’ error in Fortnite? Here’s what to do
The Fortnite message “Checking Epic Services Queue” pops up for console and PC players whenever players are trying to log in to the game. It’s not an error message, typically, but if the message remains on your screen for longer than 20 seconds, there might be something wrong with your game or with the Epic Games servers.
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
Riot devs working on more Chemtech Soul changes ahead of League Patch 13.2
The latest changes coming to League of Legends with Patch 13.1 still haven’t hit the live servers, let alone settled in, but we might already be looking at tentative changes coming to the game with the patch that will introduce adjustments to Chemtech Drake and Soul. According to datamined...
Where to use the Ch 7 Editorial Department key in DMZ
The best loot is always worth the extra effort, and that goes doubly so in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode. In DMZ, players drop into Al Mazrah and try and exfil with as much as they can carry. But if they can’t get out safely, they lose it all.
VALORANT maps Breeze and Bind are gone, but it’s for a good reason
Maps Breeze and Bind have been removed from VALORANT for the foreseeable future while Riot Games reworks them. With the release of Episode Six, Riot has decided to remove these two maps from the game so that they can be properly optimized. A few months back, Riot did something similar with the popular map Split. In that instance, Split was removed from all modes except Deathmatch while the developers improved various aspects of the match.
Riot is removing one of the only ways to return skins in League later this year
Many League of Legends players know that they have three chances to change their minds when they buy something from the store, but later this year, they might not be able to return things so easily. Originally, Riot Games provided all players with three refund tokens that they can cash...
‘Embarrassing’: ImperialHal thinks Apex devs made big mistake with Horizon shadow nerfs
Apex Legends players were surprised to learn Horizon received a shadow nerf—that is, a nerf not mentioned in the patch notes—when they logged into the client on Jan. 10. The shadow nerf makes Horizon shoot less accurately when using Gravity Lift. In the past, hitting shots was a piece of cake. After the patch, it was noticeably harder.
EUnited shutdown rumors get harsh update in report on esports org’s situation
North American esports organization eUnited, most known for its stints in esports such as Call of Duty, Halo, and PUBG has closed, according to a report by James Fudge from The Esports Advocate. The Esports Advocate reported that CEO and founder Adam Stein is the only remaining employee in eUnited....
League pros weigh in on disappointing The Brink of Infinity cinematic
Riot Games has delivered various banger cinematics for its main events over the past few years. Whether it was the season announcement, in-game events, or the League of Legends World Championship, fans were showered with mesmerizing cinematic videos and songs. But lately, it seems Riot has forgotten what fans really want, which can be seen from the backlash the company has received from its latest cinematic reveal.
