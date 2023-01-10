Jan. 11—A man charged in the stabbing death of a New London man in 2018 will represent himself at the start of his own trial next month. Christopher Petteway, who has repeatedly complained to the court about his representation by court assigned attorneys, was granted a motion on Wednesday to defend himself during a trial expected to begin with jury selection in New London Superior Court on Feb. 28.

