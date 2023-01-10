ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett flashed a wry grin as he walked off the field, stopping to hug coach Kirby Smart as the crowd roared. It was all standing ovations and sideline snacks in the fourth quarter of the most lopsided bowl season game in college football history.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy