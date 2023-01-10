ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAWeekly.com

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury

Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”

Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov Retirement: ‘He Doesn’t Want to Miss the Important Moments’

Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from coaching to spend time with his family is just another example of what makes the UFC Hall of Famer special. The MMA community was sent into a frenzy when ‘The Eagle’ posted on Instagram indicating that he was once again walking away from the fight game, this time as a coach and mentor to the next generation of Dagestani world champions. The news was seemingly confirmed by American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez despite some initial skepticism.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera promises to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches: “Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that”

Marlon Vera is promising to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches. It will be Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (20-7 MMA) vs Cory ‘Sandman‘ Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 219 which takes place on Saturday, February 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
MMAmania.com

Ciryl Gane benches Francis Ngannou, calls out Jon Jones for UFC PPV in March

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been working on a heavyweight title fight between reigning 265-pound champion Francis Ngannou and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones, a contest that has been delayed by injuries, contract disputes (from both sides), and endless rounds of hollow (but nevertheless entertaining) trash talk. Sounds like...
bjpenndotcom

Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”

Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
bjpenndotcom

Umar Nurmagomedov opens up on why Khabib is stepping away from MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov has opened up on why his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to step away from MMA. After Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, he immediately got into coaching and was coaching the likes of Umar, Islam Makhachev, and others and was having a ton of success. Yet, he surprised many when he announced he was stepping away from coaching and MMA entirely and now Umar has opened up on that decision.
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC Vegas 67 main event shakeup

What will be next for current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers multiple questions involving Ngannou, if he’s a free agent as some have reported, status of a potential fight with Jon Jones, if Ngannou signing with the PFL would have a huge impact, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Dana White, the promotion and parent company Endeavor continuing with their silence, Sean Strickland stepping in to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 for Kelvin Gastelum, a rumored lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, and much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy