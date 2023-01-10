Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
Kevin Lee offers himself as Jake Paul’s first PFL opponent: “If he wants to make it legitimate, I’ll be around”
Kevin Lee believes Jake Paul needs to fight someone like him in the cage to earn respect. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision victory over Anderson Silva in the boxing ring in October. While the fight was the closest of the YouTuber’s career thus far, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win. He went on to claim the victory over ‘The Spider’ by unanimous decision.
Dana White says he’ll ‘never bounce back’ from slapping wife and defiantly claims leaving UFC will ‘hurt the company’
DANA WHITE says he'll never "bounce back" from slapping his wife - but he's ruled out stepping away from the UFC. The president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship was seen striking his wife, Anne, at a Mexican nightclub on New Year's Eve moments after being struck by her. White, 53,...
Daniel Cormier Reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov Retirement: ‘He Doesn’t Want to Miss the Important Moments’
Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov walking away from coaching to spend time with his family is just another example of what makes the UFC Hall of Famer special. The MMA community was sent into a frenzy when ‘The Eagle’ posted on Instagram indicating that he was once again walking away from the fight game, this time as a coach and mentor to the next generation of Dagestani world champions. The news was seemingly confirmed by American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez despite some initial skepticism.
Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub reacts to “brilliant” Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “He’s doing the lord’s work”
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is reacting to the ‘brilliant’ move in Jake Paul signing with the PFL. It was recently announced that Jake Paul was joining the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his debut in the sport in 2023. It was ‘The Schmo’ who met...
Tatiana Suarez reveals she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25
Tatiana Suarez has revealed that she plans on dropping to strawweight following her UFC return on February 25, 2023. Tatiana Suarez (8-0 MMA) is scheduled to fight Montana De La Rosa (12-7 MMA) on Saturday February 25th at UFC Fight Night 220 taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Marlon Vera promises to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches: “Anderson Silva, B.J. Penn, Georges St-Pierre, they did it like that”
Marlon Vera is promising to be a great UFC champion unlike today’s current petty little bitches. It will be Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera (20-7 MMA) vs Cory ‘Sandman‘ Sandhagen (15-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 219 which takes place on Saturday, February 18th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sean Strickland blasts Paulo Costa for his contract dispute with the UFC: “You don’t act like a professional”
UFC fighter Sean Strickland has hit out at Paulo Costa for the way in which he’s handled his recent contract dispute. The eccentric nature of Paulo Costa has been there for all to see for many years now. In recent months, especially, he’s gone out of his way to make waves.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
MMAmania.com
Ciryl Gane benches Francis Ngannou, calls out Jon Jones for UFC PPV in March
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been working on a heavyweight title fight between reigning 265-pound champion Francis Ngannou and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones, a contest that has been delayed by injuries, contract disputes (from both sides), and endless rounds of hollow (but nevertheless entertaining) trash talk. Sounds like...
Rafael Fiziev says he’ll be “shocked” if Justin Gaethje fight doesn’t happen in March: “When the UFC wants it, they make it happen”
Rafael Fiziev is confident he will fight Justin Gaethje his next time out. Fiziev has called out Gaethje in the past and ‘The Highlight’ has expressed some interest in the fight as well, but to date it hasn’t come to fruition. Although it hasn’t been booked yet, Fiziev says Dana White and the UFC have told him they want to schedule the contest to take place in March.
Charles Oliveira targeting return in March or April to earn rematch against Islam Makhachev: “I’m one fight away from him”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is gearing up for a busy year. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of action since his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October. The Brazilian was famously previously stripped of his 155-pound championship in May, prior to a title defense against Justin Gaethje.
MMAmania.com
Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’
Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete. New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. I...
Alistair Overeem reportedly in-talks to compete in ONE Championship openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem could be heading to ONE Championship. ‘The Demolition Man’ was famously released from the UFC in 2021 following a loss to Alexander Volkov. Despite reportedly receiving interest from Bellator, Overeem seemed disinterested in competing in MMA. Instead, he signed to Glory Kickboxing.
Umar Nurmagomedov opens up on why Khabib is stepping away from MMA
Umar Nurmagomedov has opened up on why his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to step away from MMA. After Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, he immediately got into coaching and was coaching the likes of Umar, Islam Makhachev, and others and was having a ton of success. Yet, he surprised many when he announced he was stepping away from coaching and MMA entirely and now Umar has opened up on that decision.
Sean O’Malley reacts to news that UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has a torn bicep: “If that’s the case let me beat up Henry”
Sean O’Malley is reacting to the news that UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has a torn bicep. Sterling (22-3 MMA) has not competed since last October at UFC 280 where he defeated T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) via TKO. With that win, the 33-year-old has an impressive record of 8 consecutive wins in the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 292: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson title fight kicks off Lightweight Grand Prix on March 10
Bellator MMA recently announced that the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix would kick off on March 10, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., and now the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion has revealed the opening matchups. Per a press release, current 155-pound champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, will defend his title in...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC Vegas 67 main event shakeup
What will be next for current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers multiple questions involving Ngannou, if he’s a free agent as some have reported, status of a potential fight with Jon Jones, if Ngannou signing with the PFL would have a huge impact, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Dana White, the promotion and parent company Endeavor continuing with their silence, Sean Strickland stepping in to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 for Kelvin Gastelum, a rumored lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, and much more.
