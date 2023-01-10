The National Day of Racial Healing is a time to contemplate our shared values and create the blueprint together for #HowWeHeal from the effects of racism. Launched on Jan. 17, 2017, by W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation initiative, the National Day of Racial Healing is an opportunity to bring all people together in their common humanity and inspire collective action to create a more just and equitable world. The IDEALS Institute will provide local programming as a part of this larger nationwide initiative.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO