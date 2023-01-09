Senator Schumer’s announced $295 million federal grant toward a $600 million dollar cost for construction of a concrete casing for a box tunnel under the Hudson Yards doesn’t tell the whole story. Construction of the box tunnel is necessary, due to the multi billion development project to be built over the Hudson Yards. All this does is preserves future access to Penn Station from the proposed two new tunnels to be built as part of the $33.4 Billion Gateway Tunnel. It represents a fraction of the overall project scope and budget. We could end up with a hole in the ground, just like the four sections of the original full build proposed Second Avenue Subway from the late 1960’s. Construction was suspended in 1975 due the city fiscal crises.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO