NYC Council members who want ‘free’ stuff for migrants SHOULD chip in for it
Mayor Eric Adams is 100% right: If City Council members keep pushing for “free” stuff for migrants, they should at least be willing to share in the costs. Last week, lawmakers — and nonprofit groups that benefit from their pork — threw hissy fits after Hizzoner told The Post he’d asked the council to “voluntarily” use half its $563 million in “discretionary dollars” to pay for the things they’re demanding. “I’m hearing from my council persons all the time that we need to give more free stuff away [for migrants]. This stuff costs money!” huffed Adams. Some lawmakers want “free” cellphones, Metrocards,...
Top NYC legal guns defend Kathy Hochul’s court pick Hector LaSalle amid leftwing attacks
A group of prominent lawyers is arguing that Judge Hector LaSalle is overwhelmingly qualified to lead the state’s highest court, amid attacks from the political left that he is too conservative. “Justice LaSalle has been found highly qualified for this critically important post, with the experience and temperament necessary to lead our state’s large and complex court system,” reads a public letter slated to be released this week. “We trust that the [state] Senate will give Justice LaSalle a fair hearing — one that focuses on his strong qualifications, dedicated public service, and civic-mindedness, rather than recent mischaracterizations of his record,”...
Progressive groups to gather outside Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens, second in a week
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., walks in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, D.C. Santos, sworn in early Saturday morning shortly after Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker, faces investigation by local and federal authorities. [ more › ]
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
$295 Million Grant Toward The Gateway Tunnel Project Doesn’t Tell The Whole Story
Senator Schumer’s announced $295 million federal grant toward a $600 million dollar cost for construction of a concrete casing for a box tunnel under the Hudson Yards doesn’t tell the whole story. Construction of the box tunnel is necessary, due to the multi billion development project to be built over the Hudson Yards. All this does is preserves future access to Penn Station from the proposed two new tunnels to be built as part of the $33.4 Billion Gateway Tunnel. It represents a fraction of the overall project scope and budget. We could end up with a hole in the ground, just like the four sections of the original full build proposed Second Avenue Subway from the late 1960’s. Construction was suspended in 1975 due the city fiscal crises.
Transit workers back Hochul court pick LaSalle as MTA contract expires
Money talks! Transit workers are splitting from their union brethren by speaking up for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s embattled pick to lead the state’s highest court – just months before their contract ends with the Hochul-controlled MTA. “Nothing has been communicated to me with any kind of specifics about why he’s anti union,” John Samuelsen, president of the Transport Workers Union of America, told The Post Monday ahead of an expected confirmation hearing next week by the state Senate Judiciary Committee on Hector LaSalle’s nomination to be New York’s top judge. “Let’s send him to a hearing – a fair hearing – and let...
AOC bashes Hector LaSalle to scuttle bid to be first Latino to lead NY’s top court
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blasting Judge Hector LaSalle over his moderate judicial record while urging supporters to pressure state senators to scuttle his bid to become the first Latino leader of New York’s highest court. “New York deserves a Chief Judge who can make history without contradicting our communities’ values or putting our rights at risk. We deserve so much better,” reads a Wednesday email to supporters. LaSalle has endured withering criticism from left-wing pols, unions and activists like Ocasio-Cortez ever since Gov. Kathy Hochul announced his nomination to lead the Court of Appeals. But fellow Latinos like MTA Chairman...
