Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
adastraradio.com

USDA invests in wetland mitigation projects

USDA has awarded $4.7 million in grants for the Wetland Mitigation Banking Program to restore and protect wetlands. Projects in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota and Wisconsin received grants. South Dakota Farm Bureau Executive Director Krystil Smit says once established, wetland mitigation banks provide credits sold to other ag landowners.
michiganradio.org

Michigan hopes to clean up all 450 of its abandoned oil and gas wells in the next 2 years

The U.S. Department of the Interior is establishing an office to tackle cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells — so-called "orphan wells." The department said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is setting up the Orphaned Wells Program Office “to ensure effective, accountable, and efficient implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in orphaned well clean up.”
The Detroit Free Press

Meijer revamps mPerks rewards program: Here's what's new

Meijer has upgraded its longtime mPerks program with options for customers to earn additional savings. Customers can now receive more personalized rewards to save on products and earn points on every dollar spent, including points on qualifying prescription fills. “Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes...
Daily Energy Insider

Consumers Energy finishes $164M upgrades to South Oakland Macomb Network pipeline

Nearly 30 miles of pipe were replaced and nearly 17 miles added as part of Consumers Energy’s South Oakland Macomb Network natural gas pipeline project in Michigan, which finished work in late 2022. The project ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy finishes $164M upgrades to South Oakland Macomb Network pipeline appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces Support For Reducing Retirement Tax; Adding Tax Credits

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan Legislature to announce the introduction of bills to roll back the retirement tax and increase the Working Families Tax Credit, lowering costs for Michigan’s working families. “I’m excited to...
gandernewsroom.com

Who are the Richest Billionaires in Michigan?

MICHIGAN—The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
The Detroit Free Press

Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
103.3 WKFR

Konteka Black Bear Resort In Michigan’s U.P. Let’s You Watch Bears Feed

With my first true Upper Peninsula experience in the books in 2021 in Iron River, I realized just how much of this state there is still yet to discover. One place I've heard about is Konteka and I can't believe I missed this place seeing as it was so close to where I was staying. This place is a really cool stop just north of the Wisconsin / Michigan border that featured a really special attraction that you sure would be hard-pressed to find anywhere in the lower peninsula.
