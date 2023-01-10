Happy Law Enforcement Day extended to Texarkana Arkansas and Texas officers at Monjunis

Read full article on original website
FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
Congratulations to These Two Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Promotions
We love our police force in Texarkana. So whether it's the Texarkana Arkansas Police or the Texarkana Texas Police It's always an honor to share their good news. Today it is a big congratulations for two TAPD officers as they received promotions. According to a press release;. The announcement came...
Wake Village Man Asleep At Gas Pumps Charged With Fentanyl & Meth Possession
ASHDOWN, Ark.–A man from Wake Village, Texas, just outside Texarkana, was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an Ashdown, Arkansas, convenience store’s gas pumps when approached by police on New Year’s Eve. When a reportedly sleeping Jeremia Lin Rothmeyer, 40, was approached by Ashdown police as he...
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
Texarkana High School Student Selected as Texas All-State Musician
A big congratulations to Liberty Eylau student Hunter Rose. He's a member of the Liberty Eylau High School Varsity Choir and has been selected to perform with the Texas All-State SSC Choir in San Antonio on Saturday, February 11. His performance will be during the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association...
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
State Line Avenue wreck kills two
TEXARKANA -- Two young Texarkana residents died about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a wreck at 2400 North State Line Avenue. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyon Cooksey, 21, of TexARKana, was driving an unspecified vehicle north on the street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and an elevated concrete foundation.
Texarkana gears up for annual Mardi Gras Parade
This year’s theme is “Rollin’ Down Broad,” which showcases everything that Broad Street has to offer.
Columbia County retailer on ABC's insufficient funds list
One Columbia County retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds list" for the month of December 2022, according to postings on the ABC website. This retailer is NMN, LLC. Permit holder is Baljit S. Sarai. The retailer was cited for an insufficiency of $3,549.80 on...
Police search for suspects in attempted ATM burglary
Police said they were dispatched to a Cadence Bank branch in the 2200 block of N. Stateline Ave after a caller witnessed a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper attempt to break into an ATM.
MCSO: Vehicle crashes into bayou after escaping high-speed chase
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office find a vehicle crashed in a bayou after a high-speed chase in excess of 110 miles per hour. On Jan. 10, around 1:30 p.m.- 2 p.m., MCSO received a call from Arkansas State Police (ASP) referring to a dark grey Challenger traveling SB I-49 at 107 mph that they were unable to turn around to pursue. Accordingly, the same vehicle had fled the previous day from officers in Texas when they attempted a traffic stop, having been described as having a strong odor of marijuana.
Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself. Caddo 911 logs show that a CPSO was investigating “suspicious circumstances” just after 8 a.m. on Boyter Street near the intersection of Trees City Road and Helpmate Road.
MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests
28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
Texarkana Police Arrest Man on 4 Drug Charges Including Distribution
Texarkana Texas Police along with Texas DPS troopers and Bowie County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Texarkana man in the Pleasant Grove area for selling drugs from his house after investing the situation for several days. A search warrant was issued for a house on Chaparral Street last Friday morning, January...
