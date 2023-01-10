Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Man, child dead, 3 children remain in critical condition after couch fire in apartment
UPDATE: Leilani Rembert, the 1-year-old girl rescued from an apartment fire Monday night, died Thursday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said in a statement. The coroner’s office said Wednesday evening that Rembert died from smoke inhalation, only to announce a short time later that she was still...
IFD: 60-year-old woman rescued after spending night stuck in embankment
The Indianapolis Fire Department said her husband claimed he tried for hours to pull her to safety but eventually called 911 the next morning.
Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side apartment fire
UPDATE: IFD said the man died early Wednesday morning. His name has not yet been released. The four children remained in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS – Four children and an adult are still in critical condition following a fire at an apartment complex on the east side on Monday night. “Those types of situations don’t happen […]
wrtv.com
Man, infant die days after house fire on Indianapolis' east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner says two people have died after a Monday apartment fire on Indianapolis' east side. Raymond Diggs, 31, died from burns and smoke inhalation. His death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner's office. On Thursday, Jan. 12, 15-month-old Leilani Rembert died from...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person detained after 2 men shot in apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were found dead in an apartment building Thursday morning after a shooting on the city’s east side. IMPD later located a person of interest who was detained in the area of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road. The person has been taken into custody.
Toddler killed in Indy house fire becomes organ donor
A mother is remembering her 1-year-old daughter and boyfriend after they died following a house fire on Indianapolis' east side Jan. 9.
Man dies after Indiana house fire, 4 kids remain critical
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man died Wednesday, two days after a fire at an Indianapolis apartment left him unconscious and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 in critical condition, a battalion chief said. Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals late Monday, but the man died early […]
WISH-TV
2 people dead after east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police say it happened just before noon Thursday at the 200 Block of N. Walcott Street. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds who they say are both dead. The identities of the two people have not yet been provided.
WISH-TV
87-year-old man dies after getting hit by van in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 87-year-old Kokomo man has died from his injuries four days after getting struck by a vehicle while crossing a road on Friday. At 1:32 p.m. Friday, police responded to a serious bodily injury accident involving a pedestrian, and a motor vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Market Street, according to a release issued Thursday. That is located in a residential area.
WISH-TV
ISP: Man dies from homicide on I-65 at County Line Road
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police ruled a man’s death as homicide on I-65 at County Line Road in Greenwood Wednesday. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot.
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
WLFI.com
One person injured in U.S. 52 rollover crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion was following a...
WISH-TV
Lawrence officer out of hospital after shooting; neighbor decries violence
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence police officer was shot in the leg and a man was killed by police Tuesday night during a warrant service in a northeast side neighborhood. On Wednesday morning, Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said that the officer had been treated and released from the hospital. The officer, who has not been named, was expected to recover. His injuries were not life-threatening.
1 dead after van shot while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter fired upon the white work van […]
WISH-TV
Lawrence police officer shot
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence police officer has been shot Tuesday evening. According to the city of Lawrence Fire Department, a tweet was posted reading ” Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured officer as well as their family and their Lawrence police family.”. Around 9:30...
Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run crash on Rockville Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a crash on Rockville Road early Thursday that seriously injured a man riding a scooter. The driver who hit him left the scene. The crash was reported shortly before 5:45 a.m. east of the intersection of Rockville and Girls School roads. The scooter was...
Missing Plainfield woman found safe
Police are looking for help after a woman went missing early Wednesday morning.
Indy man found guilty of killing 2 people hours apart in January 2020
Damarion Moore was found guilty on Wednesday of killing 21-year-old Chrishaun Snelling and 24-year-old Shaugnje Scott after a three-day jury trial.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for December murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man 10 days before Christmas on the city’s east side. Antonio Johnson, of Gary, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 37-year-old Melvin Hall Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Dec....
Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning. The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m. A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit. Police said he was unconscious at first but regained […]
