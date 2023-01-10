ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 011223

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act Statutes (Section 83.801-83.809). The property contained in the storage unit at Discount Mini Storage St. John’s located at 790 SR...
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

New mayor, commissioners sworn in

People cheered as a new mayor of Palatka was sworn in and two city commissioners took their oaths of office to each serve their third term.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Youth league paused amid reports of adult clashes

Palatka Police Athletic League officials called off upcoming basketball games after an alleged dispute between three women erupted at a local gym and continued elsewhere in the city. Games scheduled…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Prep Boys Basketball: Third-Quarter Takeover

Palatka enjoys 26-10 margin after the break in taking down Crescent City. Up 12 points at halftime, Palatka Junior-Senior High boys basketball coach Bryan Walter was not happy with how his team was playing. The result was a much better effort in the third quarter and a 26…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Prep boys basketball: At long last, No. 300

CRESCENT CITY – Nothing in the first half of Saturday’s game between Crescent City Junior-Senior High and Winter Park Trinity Prep showed a postgame celebration was coming for the Raiders. By the…
CRESCENT CITY, FL

