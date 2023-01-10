ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Ubisoft to Reveal More Skull and Bones Gameplay This Week

A day after delaying Skull and Bones for the sixth time, Ubisoft has provided a small update on the upcoming pirate game. On Twitter, the Skull and Bones account shared some more information about the delay, and revealed that fans can expect to see new gameplay this week. The message read in part, "This extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests."
Outsider.com

Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO

A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’

This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
Field & Stream

Watch a Wild Hog Fend Off an Entire Wolf Pack

A wildlife photographer named Slwomir Skukowski recently shared rare video footage of a mature wild boar fighting off a wolf pack in a Polish forest near the village of Mrzeżyno. The three-minute clip was filmed with a trail camera, and it’s amassed hundreds of thousands of views since Skukowski uploaded it to Youtube on December 13. It shows the big Eurasian boar thwarting multiple advances from at least seven wolves working in unison to bring it down. Watch it for yourself below.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Jaguar Sneak Attack an Alligator by Pretending to Be an Alligator

Watch a Jaguar Sneak Attack an Alligator by Pretending to Be an Alligator. Watch a jaguar swim like an alligator to catch an alligator!. The word “jaguar” originates from the indigenous word “yaguar,” which roughly translates to “he who kills with one leap.” And this video is the perfect example of a jaguar leaping for the kill. But not before a short swim!
petapixel.com

Drone Photographer Captures Tiger Shark Swimming Close to Unsuspecting Family

A drone photographer captured footage of a tiger shark swimming next to a father and his two young children — who had no idea that the dangerous creature was lurking close by. Drone photographer Toby Nicol filmed the moment the tiger shark swam meters away from the unsuspecting family...
IGN

Valorant Characters: All Agents

In Valorant, characters are known as Agents. Agents can be unlocked, or recruited, for free simply through playing. Below you'll find a list of every Valorant character, sorted by role. Looking for something specific? Click one of the links below to jump to... Duelists. According to Valorant, "Duelists are self-sufficient...
IGN

Shoulders of Giants - Official Pre-Order Trailer

Shoulders of Giants is a third-person sci-fi roguelike designed to put your teamwork to the test. Players simultaneously control a sword-wielding robot and a gunslinging space frog. Fight your way through vibrant punchy environments alone or with up to 3 other friends. Shoulders of Giants is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on January 26.
IGN

Mistcaller - Official Announcement Trailer

Mistcaller is an upcoming supernatural puzzle-platformer. Players can control and bend mist to navigate around the world and make their way through puzzles. The game features a mysterious story, hand-drawn art, as well as challenging puzzles to solve. Mistcaller is launching on February 13 to PC.
IGN

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Protector's Duty

IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 4 - Protector's Duty. 18:30 Cooperate with the Soldier to Cross the Dock. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN

Flamecraft Board Game Review

What if dragons weren’t all massive, dangerous beasts intent on kidnapping maidens, eating livestock, and stealing gold? What if, instead, they were small, friendly creatures who delighted in using their fiery breath to help humans in tasks like cooking and metalworking? That’s how they’re portrayed in the world of Flamecraft, a board game in which players represent Flamekeepers, people skilled in attracting, training, and placing these artisanally skilled drakes in shops and craft establishments. It’s down to you to grow your reputation and resources by making good matches between dragons and their new owners in the hope of being named the Master of Flamecraft.
IGN

Rhythm Sprout - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Rhythm Sprout will be available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this rhythm game to see combat, colorful characters, and more.
IGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Hitman 3 achievements and trophies, including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
IGN

Face-Off: Which 2023 Game Are You Most Excited For?

2023 has officially arrived, and that means we are finally in the year (fingers crossed) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and so many more fantastic games will be released. However, we're very curious to see which 2023 game you are most excited for.
IGN

Undisputed - Official PC Early Access Announcement Trailer

Undisputed is a boxing game that sets out to be the most authentic boxing experience to date. Stunning visuals, a revolutionary footwork system, and deep strategy are all packed into the first major boxing game in a decade. Undisputed launches in PC Steam Early Access on January 31.

