dayton247now.com
Brown announces $2.3 million for mental health training at Wright State University
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, January 11, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that Wright State University has received a $2,281,498 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for its Primary Care Training and Enhancement Residency Training in Mental and Behavioral Health (PCTE-RTMB) Program. The funding will...
'It's going to be devastating to a lot of folks,' changes coming to food stamps in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Changes are ahead for Ohio’s SNAP benefits as we continue into the New Year. The United States Department of Agriculture made changes during the pandemic, because many people were not working due to the lockdown. Starting in March, households receiving SNAP benefits will no longer...
Ohio Attorney General requests a temporary restraining order against Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the dubious pricing on goods at Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost requested legal action against the retailer. On Wednesday, Yost asked a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately halt the Tennessee-based retailer from advertising one price on shelves and then charging a different, typically higher price at registers.
Ohio high school student dies after collapsing in class
MT. ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) — An Ohio student died after suffering a heart problem in class at his high school. Staff at Western Brown High School started CPR on Blaze Jacobs during class Monday. He was rushed to Children's Hospital in Cincinnati, but did not survive. Western Brown High...
Suspect in Harrison Township attempted robbery identified
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man who was suspected of trying to rob a cellular store in Harrison Township Tuesday morning and later died has been identified. Larry Swain, 36, of Dayton, died from injuries in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. A resident living above...
