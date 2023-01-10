ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Brown announces $2.3 million for mental health training at Wright State University

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, January 11, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that Wright State University has received a $2,281,498 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for its Primary Care Training and Enhancement Residency Training in Mental and Behavioral Health (PCTE-RTMB) Program. The funding will...
Ohio Attorney General requests a temporary restraining order against Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the dubious pricing on goods at Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost requested legal action against the retailer. On Wednesday, Yost asked a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately halt the Tennessee-based retailer from advertising one price on shelves and then charging a different, typically higher price at registers.
Ohio high school student dies after collapsing in class

MT. ORAB, Ohio (WKRC) — An Ohio student died after suffering a heart problem in class at his high school. Staff at Western Brown High School started CPR on Blaze Jacobs during class Monday. He was rushed to Children's Hospital in Cincinnati, but did not survive. Western Brown High...
Suspect in Harrison Township attempted robbery identified

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man who was suspected of trying to rob a cellular store in Harrison Township Tuesday morning and later died has been identified. Larry Swain, 36, of Dayton, died from injuries in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. A resident living above...
