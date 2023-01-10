Read full article on original website
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id'd from YouTube Video.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in southwest Ocala
A 29-year-old man was killed on Tuesday evening after a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on SW 19th Avenue Road in Ocala. At around 8:10 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SW 19th Avenue Road in the inside lane. When the motorcycle approached the 2600 block of SW 19th Avenue Road, a pickup truck attempted to cross the road from the eastbound turn lane, according to the Ocala Police Department.
First Coast News
Man stuck in submerged vehicle rescued by JFRD following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man had to be rescued from a vehicle that veered off the roadway in the Argle Forest area and ended up in a ditch full of water Tuesday, according to officials. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the man was rescued after spending two...
WCJB
‘It’s sad’: Gainesville Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police department is searching for a gray Toyota pickup truck, that witnesses said was speeding along the 3400 block of Archer Road at the time of a deadly hit-and-run. Officers found a man on the road behind Kohl’s department store around noon on Tuesday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACFR extinguishes I-75 vehicle fire
A vehicle that had firearms, ammunition and propane tanks caught fire along I-75 along the roadway in Paynes Prairie on Wednesday. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department responded at 1:36 p.m. to a vehicle fire at mile marker 378 south of the Williston exit.
fox35orlando.com
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
WCJB
Robbery suspect jumps out of 2nd story window to try to evade Alachua County deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down and arrested a man accused of hurting a woman and stealing her phones. According to the arrest report, Devante’ Zachery, 26, got into an altercation with a woman on Monday in the parking lot of HOM suites.
alachuachronicle.com
Live Oak man arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rahzon Tee-Yon Fennell-Demeritte, 18, was arrested in Suwannee County and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on June 27...
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
News4Jax.com
JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
High-speed chase ends with arrest of Trenton man
CHIEFLAND — A Trenton man was arrested following a New Year’s Day high-speed chase in Chiefland. According to a news release on the Chiefland Police Department’s Facebook page, one of the department’s officers, Timothy O’Shaughnessy, tried to stop a speeding vehicle that was headed north on Old Fannin Road. The car then sped up to speeds upwards of 80 mph.
First Coast News
Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
All southbound lanes on I-295 near Collins Road are blocked due to a crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 6 p.m.: 1/10/2023. The Florida Highway Patrol issued a release stating that a Sedan was traveling southbound on Interstate 295, north of Collins Rd, in the inside lane, while a sport utility vehicle was traveling in the same direction; but in the outside lane. The...
Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.
WCJB
Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
WCJB
Global supply chain issues delay opening of a new Lake City Fire Station
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Fire Station #2 was scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, January 10th, but got pushed back because of supply chain issues. Officials said electrical panels did not arrive on time. “We were picking out designs. There were things that would take a little bit longer so I’m not totally shocked that the electrical panel is holding it up,” shared LCFR Public Information Officer Austin Thomas. “That’s a key component for opening any building.”
WCJB
Alachua County Fire crews put out large debris fire in Hawthorne that got out of control
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire crews responded to a brush fire just northwest of Hawthorne. Fire crews from ACFR, Windsor Fire and the Florida Forest Service were called to SE 171st street. Fire officials say a large debris pile was burning when the flames got out of control,...
ocala-news.com
Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne
Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
mycbs4.com
18-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville arrested in Suwannee County
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville, FL. Earlier this morning they located Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte from Live Oak, FL.
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
