Hawthorne, FL

ocala-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in southwest Ocala

A 29-year-old man was killed on Tuesday evening after a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on SW 19th Avenue Road in Ocala. At around 8:10 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SW 19th Avenue Road in the inside lane. When the motorcycle approached the 2600 block of SW 19th Avenue Road, a pickup truck attempted to cross the road from the eastbound turn lane, according to the Ocala Police Department.
OCALA, FL
First Coast News

Man stuck in submerged vehicle rescued by JFRD following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man had to be rescued from a vehicle that veered off the roadway in the Argle Forest area and ended up in a ditch full of water Tuesday, according to officials. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the man was rescued after spending two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACFR extinguishes I-75 vehicle fire

A vehicle that had firearms, ammunition and propane tanks caught fire along I-75 along the roadway in Paynes Prairie on Wednesday. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and Micanopy Fire Department responded at 1:36 p.m. to a vehicle fire at mile marker 378 south of the Williston exit.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

High-speed chase ends with arrest of Trenton man

CHIEFLAND — A Trenton man was arrested following a New Year’s Day high-speed chase in Chiefland. According to a news release on the Chiefland Police Department’s Facebook page, one of the department’s officers, Timothy O’Shaughnessy, tried to stop a speeding vehicle that was headed north on Old Fannin Road. The car then sped up to speeds upwards of 80 mph.
CHIEFLAND, FL
First Coast News

Deputy injured in crash involving distracted driver, says CCSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was injured Monday in a crash involving a distracted driver, according to the agency. CCSO says the crash happened sometime around 4 p.m. on Highway 17 near Hibernia. The deputy was rushed to a local hospital to get checked out and is doing okay.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Deadly three car pileup on I-95 and 8th Street, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a major car accident snarled traffic for hours. The Florida Highway Patrol said that at around 4:40 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Interstate 95. In front of the car, a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle came to a stop for traffic ahead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Global supply chain issues delay opening of a new Lake City Fire Station

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Fire Station #2 was scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, January 10th, but got pushed back because of supply chain issues. Officials said electrical panels did not arrive on time. “We were picking out designs. There were things that would take a little bit longer so I’m not totally shocked that the electrical panel is holding it up,” shared LCFR Public Information Officer Austin Thomas. “That’s a key component for opening any building.”
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Alachua County motorists urged to use caution due to active fire near Hawthorne

Motorists traveling on State Road 20 in Alachua County are being urged to use caution due to an active fire near the city of Hawthorne. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the affected area is located to the west of U.S. 301 at State Road 20. Due to smoke on the roadways, travel may be affected on State Road 20 throughout the evening and into the morning hours on Tuesday.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

