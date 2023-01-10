ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KSLA

TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State Line Avenue wreck kills two

TEXARKANA -- Two young Texarkana residents died about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a wreck at 2400 North State Line Avenue. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyon Cooksey, 21, of TexARKana, was driving an unspecified vehicle north on the street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and an elevated concrete foundation.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish Sheriffs search for 22-year-old

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself. Caddo 911 logs show that a CPSO was investigating “suspicious circumstances” just after 8 a.m. on Boyter Street near the intersection of Trees City Road and Helpmate Road.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests

28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
GARLAND CITY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana man arrested for drug possession, distribution

38-year-old Lance Lovell was arrested for several drug charges. Narcotics investigators had been looking into reported drug sales going on at the residence and the adjoining property that faces Pleasant Grove Road. Over the last several days, investigators made multiple controlled buys there from Lovell prior to the issuance of the search warrant last week.
TEXARKANA, AR
waldronnews.com

Four States Ag Expo to highlight variety of agricultural topics

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Rising grocery prices have made it more difficult for some people to keep food on the table. As a result, more people are turning to gardening to grow their own produce. The Miller County Extension Office is offering several workshops next month aimed at helping people become...
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Cash Found At Super One

Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KTBS

Man free on bond following Texarkana drug, gun raid

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home. The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
ORE CITY, TX
texarkanafyi.com

TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Dierks man dies in Howard County wreck

One driver was killed about 9:19 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Dierks (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry D. Jones, 50, of Dierks was driving a 2011 model Buick Enclave east on U.S. 278 and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle cut back to the left, crossing the highway and leaving the left side of the road.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Heavy rains cause coffin to rise at cemetery near Taylor

Last week’s severe storms that hit Columbia County caused a casket to rise from its final resting place at a Taylor cemetery. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said due to the heavy rain that soaked the St. Paul Cemetery behind the St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor, the coffin floated up last Monday and eventually became lodged on top of a headstone nearby.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

