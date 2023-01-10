ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Happy Law Enforcement Day extended to Texarkana Arkansas and Texas officers at Monjunis

By Tracy Gladney, KTBS Contributing Writer
waldronnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
waldronnews.com

Law enforcement day

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Beyond the Badge of Texarkana hosted a greatly appreciated Law Enforcement Day luncheon on Monday at the not-yet-officially-open Monjunis Italian Café in Texarkana, Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
CADDO PARISH, LA

