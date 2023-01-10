ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alastair MacKellar doubles up with Australian U23 men's time trial title

By Simone Giuliani
 2 days ago

Alastair MacKellar (Israel Cycling Academy)  swept up the U23 men's road race title at the AusCycling National Championships on Saturday with a scorching final lap solo providing a sign of what was to come on Tuesday when he also added victory in the U23 men's time trial to his result tally.

With a time of 36:49 MacKellar came over the line more than 1:25 ahead of his nearest rival in the 28.6km time trial, Oliver Bleddyn (ARA Skip Capital) while Zac Marriage (Team BridgeLane) came through the line a further ten seconds back to claim third.

"I honestly didn’t come here with those intentions so to be able to pull that off, it's pretty special,” said MacKellar of walking away from the 2023 championships with two titles.

“Never have I really targeted a TT this much, as a junior I did a couple but I really wanted to target this time trial and went all in with equipment and training for it.” he told SBS Sport .

The 20 year old, who signed with Israel Cycling Academy in 2021, is now saying goodbye to the Australian summer of cycling to head back to Europe to a team training camp with not one but two national jerseys in his suitcase as a result.

