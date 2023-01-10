Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Paramount UK Fetes PAW Patrol's 10th Anniversary, 'The Mighty Movie'
This year is set to be a huge year for Paramount as it celebrates some significant milestones, including the return to the big screen of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a second movie release for one of the hottest pre-school properties around, PAW Patrol. 2023 is set to be...
nickalive.net
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Witness the rise of the original girl gang. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming to Paramount+ 7th April. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites!...
nickalive.net
Paramount Fetes TMNT's 40th Anniversary, 'Mutant Mayhem' and Franchise Relaunch
2023 is set to be a huge year for Paramount as it celebrates some significant milestones, including the return to the big screen of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a second movie release for one of the hottest pre-school properties around, PAW Patrol. One of the most exciting developments...
nickalive.net
School Spirits | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
School Spirits | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Have you seen Maddie Nears? Peyton List stars in new series School Spirits, coming to Paramount+ 10th March. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The...
nickalive.net
'Last King Of The Cross,' Paramount+ Australian Original Series. Exclusively Streaming Friday, 17 February On Paramount+ Australia
Nothing Is Worth More Than Blood. Last King Of The Cross. Paramount+ Australian Original Series. Exclusively Streaming Friday, 17 February On Paramount+. Streaming exclusively on Australia’s premier streaming service from Friday, 17 February, comes Paramount+ Australian original series Last King Of The Cross, an operatic story of two brothers, John (Lincoln Younes) and Sam Ibrahim (Claude Jabbour) who organise the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
ComicBook
Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video
Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Drops Major News on Fans Following Epic Crossover Event
After the big-sized NCIS crossover event aired on Monday night on CBS, star Brian Dietzen was sharing some good news. Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, headed over to Twitter. He celebrates the record response to the crossover that brought the Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and Los Angeles branches of NCIS together.
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Costume From Axed HBO Max Movie
Leslie Grace rang in the new year by sharing a few new peeks at what was to be her big DCU debut, as Batgirl. Grace on Sunday posted a video to Instagram (embedded down below) which recapped her year-gone-by, and it included several BTS photos/clips of her time filming Batgirl, which in August wound up getting unceremoniously removed from Warner Bros. Discovery’s schedule — forever. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace wrote, presumably alluding to the roller coaster ride that was to be her superhero debut. “my gratitude and love...
nickalive.net
Monster High Mysteries Ep 5: Heath Hides A Secret? | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 5: Heath Hides A Secret? | Monster High. Monster High Mysteries is back for part 2 with a NEW bonus character - Heath Burns! Heath has to manage his flaming temper when he gets accused of hiding something!. 1:39 Tell the Truth vs. Unleash Flames of...
nickalive.net
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge | Official Game Trailer | Netflix
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge | Official Game Trailer | Netflix. Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular '80s-inspired beat 'em up. Cowabunga!. Play TMNT: Shredder's Revenge on your mobile devices. Available exclusively on Netflix: http://www.netflix.com/game/81623532. Stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+! Try...
nickalive.net
At Midnight | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
At Midnight | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. It's only a matter of time. At Midnight, a new romantic comedy starring Diego Boneta, Monica Barbaro, Whitney Cummings and Anders Holm, premieres 10th February on Paramount+. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your...
nickalive.net
More "Tales of Ba Sing Se" with Andrew Huebner and Katie Mattila | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
More "Tales of Ba Sing Se" with Andrew Huebner and Katie Mattila | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. We’re not done celebrating the magic of “The Tales of Ba Sing Se.” This week we welcome two of episode's writers, Andrew Huebner and Katie Mattila! Janet and Dante are thrilled to be joined by writers Katie Mattila (“The Tale of Zuko”) and Andrew Huebner (“The Tale of Iroh”) for one of the podcast’s best behind-the-scenes episodes yet. Find out more about how The Tales came to be, including what Katie and Andrew’s actual “regular" jobs were at ATLA at the time. Get some in-depth intel on the inspirations behind Iroh’s tale, why Katie was so excited to tackle Zuko’s date, and much more!
Dave Lands Season 3 Premiere Date
Dave has locked in a tour date: Season 3 of the FXX comedy will premiere Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Along with the premiere date, FXX released a first-look photo at the new season, which you can see above. Season 3 will find the titular rapper embarking on his first headlining tour “and looking for love along the way,” according to the official network description. “But as he and the gang...
How ‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Found a ‘Worthy Origin Story’ in the Scooby Characters’ Love Lives
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Episodes 1 and 2 of “Velma.” Months ago, fans celebrated the win of Velma Dinkley being written as a lesbian in the Warner Bros. Animation movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” For years, there had been discussions among fans about the character’s coded queerness, and creatives like James Gunn and Tony Cervone had spoken up about trying — and failing — to explore that in their “Scooby-Doo” projects. So when the marketing for HBO Max’s adult animated series “Velma” didn’t indicate that the title character might be gay — and even revealed that she had...
nexttv.com
Freeform Greenlights Sixth Season of 'Grown-ish': TCA
Freeform will bring back its Black-ish spinoff series Grown-ish for a sixth season, the network announced Wednesday during its Television Critics Association Winter press tour session. The Emmy-nominated show starring Marcus Scribner and Yara Shahidi launches the second half of its fifth season January 18, and continues to follow the...
nickalive.net
Paramount+ to Premiere 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' on April 6
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES THE ORIGINAL SERIES “GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES” TO PREMIERE APRIL 6. First Look Teaser Trailer for the All-New Musical Series Also Revealed Today During Paramount+’s Television Critics Association Presentation. Series Is Produced by Paramount Television Studios. Jan. 9, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Launches Official 'Rubble & Crew' YouTube Channel
PAW Patrol's Rubble is getting his very own show! Set to premiere on Nickelodeon on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT), Rubble & Crew follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. To celebrate the brand new series, Nickelodeon has launched the official Rubble & Crew YouTube channel!
tvinsider.com
Jamie Lynn Spears to Reunite With Original ‘Zoey 101’ Cast for Paramount+ Movie
Nickelodeon is getting nostalgic once more at Paramount+ as the network orders Zoey 102, a full-length original movie based on characters from the hit live-action series Zoey 101. Jamie Lynn Spears will reprise her titular role as Zoey Brooks. The actress teased the start of production with a photo of...
Comments / 0