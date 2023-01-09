Read full article on original website
Related
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
EverydayHealth.com
High Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Again Due to Possible Cancer Risk
Four lots of the generic high blood pressure medication quinapril tablets have been recalled by its manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, because of abnormally high amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity. Recent testing revealed levels of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptable daily intake...
Current Publishing
Column: Tips to prevent, detect cervical cancer
Did you know that more than 14,000 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year? Cervical cancer is a gynecologic cancer of the female reproductive tract, specifically the cervix. January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, so I’d like to share some tips on how to prevent it and information on screenings.
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
MedicalXpress
Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
CNET
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
Futurism
Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage
Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk
A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
Comments / 4