How Chelsea got the blues: injury list, creativity black hole and boardroom revolution

Things aren't exactly coming up rosy for Chelsea manager Graham Potter at the moment.

The new boss saw his side - who lie 10th in the Premier League - thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup , suffering a long injury list, struggling to create goals and with things at the club looking unstable after a boardroom revolution .

Below, Sportsmail 's Adrian Kajumba looks at how Potter's team got the blues and what they can do to fix the problems which are currently derailing their campaign.

Injury woes

By far the biggest handicap Graham Potter has faced and one impacting a variety of areas.

Along with the number of players out – 10 from Sunday’s defeat at Manchester City – it is the quality of absentees too. N’Golo Kante last played in August against Tottenham, an occasion when he starred and Chelsea impressed, somehow only drawing the game. Reece James suffered a recurrence of his knee injury against Bournemouth last month.

The difference he made to how Chelsea looked before he was subbed off was remarkable. Sadly for Potter, that is the only time he has had James available in Chelsea’s last 13 games. He and Kante are Chelsea’s two most influential players so have been huge misses.

The likes of Ben Chilwell and summer signing Wesley Fofana, both likely starters if fully fit, have missed significant portions of the season. Many others have also been sidelined for varying periods along the way, an injury crisis Potter called the most challenging period of his career.

Intriguingly, the injuries have really piled up at a time Chelsea are overhauling their medical department, having sacked a number of long-serving staff since the ownership change, making the subject an additional talking point. Fofana and James have both been re-injured while working their way back to full fitness after knee injuries. Some of the issues could not be helped but Potter has also refused to put their problems purely down to bad luck.

It would be no surprise if there is additional caution during players’ comebacks now. Either way, injuries have been an unavoidable theme of recent months for Potter.

Tactics

Since returning from the World Cup break there has been an element of consistency to Potter’s line-ups with a back four emerging as his setup of choice.

Before that a variety of formations were used as Chelsea’s new head coach attempted to find out what worked best with the squad he inherited. Using Raheem Sterling in a wing-back role raised eyebrows, though he did perform well there and score in Potter’s first game in charge against RB Salzburg.

Potter argued Sterling was not being subjected to the same defensive responsibilities that usually come with the role and, for balance, there was no issue with the formation changes began his Chelsea reign with a nine-game unbeaten run. Such tactical flexibility is what Potter is renowned for. No obvious style of play has yet emerged though.

A coach at one of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals explained how there is a lack of certainty about their most likely route to goal. Injuries – again – have hampered his attempts to implement his methods and clearly, this is not yet “a Graham Potter team” in style or personnel.

A man with a reputation for doing his best work on the training pitch, his Brighton side showed what can be delivered given time and players who can produce what he wants.

Creativity concerns

There were groans and signs of frustration on the sidelines more than once during Chelsea’s home defeat to Manchester City when opportunities to go forward were spurned in favour of turning back or going sideways.

Kai Havertz was a particularly guilty party, failing to spot runs made by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among others. Havertz is said to be a player capable of unbelievable things in training and, of course, scored Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League winner ensuring he will go down in folklore.

However, sustained runs of form have not been forthcoming from a forward player who has started the majority of games this season. He is far from the only one in the spotlight though.

Chelsea lack consistent creativity generally in central areas, a factor in why they have scored just 20 Premier League goals this season, the joint lowest tally in the top 11, are 16th in the shots on goal table – 186 compared to Manchester City’s 301 - and 14th for big chances created – 27 compared to City’s 61.

Their problems making chances have been compounded by the absences of flying full-backs James and Chilwell who, at their best and in contrast, do pose a major threat out wide.

Results

What should come first - players carrying out their manager’s instructions without question or the boss getting them onside with results?

Common expectation might be the former but the latter becomes more of an issue the longer the wait for tangible proof that the chosen path is the one to follow.

Especially, sources say, in a dressing room like Chelsea’s containing some serial winners who have already been there and done it. Potter is liked as a person and his players are behind him but, for all that, faith can dwindle, confidence take a hit and the mood drop without results.

Since beating RB Salzburg to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, Chelsea have lost six of their last nine games and also frustratingly drawn at strugglers Nottingham Forest, some of them games Chelsea sides of old would be expected to win with minimal fuss.

There was discontent in the stands during their FA Cup humbling at Manchester City with chants from the Chelsea end for former manager Thomas Tuchel and owner Roman Abramovich.

Results will drown that all out and make everything seem right again though any Chelsea’s stars considering looking purely at Potter need to play their part too.

Too much change too soon?

Chelsea’s new owners have gone in a different direction to the club’s past and there is a fair bit to admire about their desire not to simply do the same old, same old.

But, in doing so, one concern raised is that they dispensed of a number of figures at the top of the club and other important areas who knew what it takes to meet the standards required by Chelsea and had a track record of delivering that.

When it comes to recruitment and the big decisions, the new owners have in fairness, assembled a team of high-level experts to guide them.

Some sources have explained how they may have created a situation where there are simply too many people involved in the process.

Others, however, insist the personality of the new off-field additions has been important and there is a belief that once they have all got their feet under the table there won’t be any stepping on toes and harmony and success will follow.