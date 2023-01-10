Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Piute High School confirms ID of slain student, shares fundraiser for sophomore's funeral
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — Piute High School on Monday confirmed the identity of a 16-year-old student who was shot and killed on Jan. 8, allegedly by another student. In a fundraiser posted to social media, Piute High School identified the victim as Jacqueline Nunez. The school also announced a vigil for Nunez would be held Thursday following a wrestling event.
Vigil scheduled for 16-year-old shot, killed in Piute Co.
The teenage girl shot and killed on a dirt road in Piute County has been identified as 16-year-old Jacqueline Nunez.
KUTV
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
ABC 4
Documents Reveal Previous Charges Faced By 17-Year-Old Boy From Piute County
The 17-year-old boy who is a suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl has previously faced charges including aggravated assault. Documents Reveal Previous Charges Faced By 17-Year-Old …. The 17-year-old boy who is a suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old girl has previously faced charges including aggravated assault.
Teen charged with shooting, killing 16-year-old girl in Piute County
A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Murder after a 16-year-old female was found shot to death near a dirt road in Piute County.
Reports probed deaths of burros at Utah holding facility
What caused 45 Nevada burros to die last August in Axtell, Utah, in a facility under contract with the Bureau of Land Management? New federal reports obtained by wild horse advocates provide some answers.
Comments / 0