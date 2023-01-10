JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — Piute High School on Monday confirmed the identity of a 16-year-old student who was shot and killed on Jan. 8, allegedly by another student. In a fundraiser posted to social media, Piute High School identified the victim as Jacqueline Nunez. The school also announced a vigil for Nunez would be held Thursday following a wrestling event.

