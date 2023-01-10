What’s the first thing you think of when you hear “Novak Djokovic” and “Australian Open”? Is it the vaccination drama and international incident that played out last winter, resulting in Djokovic’s deportation from Down Under? Or is it the nine-time champion’s utter mastery at the hardcourt event, comprising the lion’s share of his career total of 21 major titles? The facts remain: Djokovic has been remanded to an Australian immigration detention facility (once) more often in the past four years than he has lost a match at the Australian Open (21-0). The 35-year-old Djokovic has won the past three Australian Opens he has been permitted...

2 DAYS AGO