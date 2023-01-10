Read full article on original website
Australian Open draw puts Nick Kyrgios on collision course with Novak Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios looks on a quarter-final collision course with Novak Djokovic after being presented with an enticing Australian Open draw in Melbourne. Kyrgios will play Russian world No 99 Roman Safiullin in the first round, while fellow home seed Alex de Minaur will start against a qualifier and could also run into Djokovic.
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic 'bashers' set to be kicked out of 2023 Australian Open as return of previously deported 21-time Grand Slam champion awaits
Novak Djokovic is set to return to the Australian Open and Chief Craig Tiley warned against fans creating a bad atmosphere as they will be kicked out. Novak Djokovic is expected to make a return to Melbourne and many wonder whether there will be any kind of discourse. The Serbian didn't have a very warm welcome last year as public opinion was quite negative. It's a bit better this year but Tiley warned against any fans disrupting the event:
Yardbarker
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
atptour.com
Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023
Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Nadal defends title, Djokovic returns
Top men to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):. Grand Slam Titles: 22 — Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Unvaccinated Djokovic back, year later
Novak Djokovic had just wrapped up last season by winning the ATP Finals for a record sixth time when, rather than looking ahead to 2023, his mind immediately went back to the way 2022 began: He was unable to compete in last year’s Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic is primed to be the unstoppable king of Australian Open again
What’s the first thing you think of when you hear “Novak Djokovic” and “Australian Open”? Is it the vaccination drama and international incident that played out last winter, resulting in Djokovic’s deportation from Down Under? Or is it the nine-time champion’s utter mastery at the hardcourt event, comprising the lion’s share of his career total of 21 major titles? The facts remain: Djokovic has been remanded to an Australian immigration detention facility (once) more often in the past four years than he has lost a match at the Australian Open (21-0). The 35-year-old Djokovic has won the past three Australian Opens he has been permitted...
BBC
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic cuts short practice as 'not risking anything'
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Novak Djokovic said he "didn't want to risk anything" after a hamstring issue cut short his practice match with Daniil Medvedev before next week's Australian Open.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal can lose his first R1 Grand Slam match since 2016
With the 2023 Australian Open approaching, Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, may be facing an early exit at the event. The Spaniard, who has been one of the most dominant players at Grand Slams for years, has drawn one of the highest non-seeded players in the first round, British youngster Jack Draper. While Nadal is usually a very tough opponent at Grand Slams, his recent form suggests that this may be different in 2023.
Nick Kyrgios confident heading into Australian Open: 'I know that I’m able to go to the final of a Grand Slam'
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios expressed confidence to the media Thursday heading into the Australian Open this year as one of the tournament favorites.
WTA roundup: Veronika Kudermetova saves 5 match points
No. 6 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia saved five match points to defeat No. 10 Danielle Collins in Thursday’s quarterfinal
Tennis-Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park
SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will head into the Australian Open undercooked and with only one win to his name since September's U.S. Open, but it would surprise nobody if he retained the title he won for the second time last year.
