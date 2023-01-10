ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

Novak Djokovic 'bashers' set to be kicked out of 2023 Australian Open as return of previously deported 21-time Grand Slam champion awaits

Novak Djokovic is set to return to the Australian Open and Chief Craig Tiley warned against fans creating a bad atmosphere as they will be kicked out. Novak Djokovic is expected to make a return to Melbourne and many wonder whether there will be any kind of discourse. The Serbian didn't have a very warm welcome last year as public opinion was quite negative. It's a bit better this year but Tiley warned against any fans disrupting the event:
Yardbarker

atptour.com

Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023

Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
tennismajors.com

Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
atptour.com

Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem

Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
The Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Nadal defends title, Djokovic returns

Top men to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):. Grand Slam Titles: 22 — Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)
The Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Unvaccinated Djokovic back, year later

Novak Djokovic had just wrapped up last season by winning the ATP Finals for a record sixth time when, rather than looking ahead to 2023, his mind immediately went back to the way 2022 began: He was unable to compete in last year’s Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
New York Post

Novak Djokovic is primed to be the unstoppable king of Australian Open again

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear “Novak Djokovic” and “Australian Open”? Is it the vaccination drama and international incident that played out last winter, resulting in Djokovic’s deportation from Down Under? Or is it the nine-time champion’s utter mastery at the hardcourt event, comprising the lion’s share of his career total of 21 major titles? The facts remain: Djokovic has been remanded to an Australian immigration detention facility (once) more often in the past four years than he has lost a match at the Australian Open (21-0). The 35-year-old Djokovic has won the past three Australian Opens he has been permitted...
BBC

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic cuts short practice as 'not risking anything'

Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Novak Djokovic said he "didn't want to risk anything" after a hamstring issue cut short his practice match with Daniil Medvedev before next week's Australian Open.
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal can lose his first R1 Grand Slam match since 2016

With the 2023 Australian Open approaching, Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, may be facing an early exit at the event. The Spaniard, who has been one of the most dominant players at Grand Slams for years, has drawn one of the highest non-seeded players in the first round, British youngster Jack Draper. While Nadal is usually a very tough opponent at Grand Slams, his recent form suggests that this may be different in 2023.

