Complex
Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Expecting First Child Together
In a post shared on Instagram, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” wrote the 25-year-old alongside a photo that shows an ultrasound screen. The post also included a longer statement, in both English and Japanese. While she didn’t confirm the identity of the father in the post, Complex has confirmed that it’s with her longtime boyfriend Cordae.
Sporting News
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
WATCH: Serena Williams Gets Baptized as Jehovah’s Witness in Rare Video Found Online
Twenty-three Grand Slam singles titles winner Serena Williams has just been baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness. The mother of one, who recently retired from professional tennis, has used her time off the court to promote her various businesses “reportedly used her time away to study more about her religion, having previously expressed desire to embrace her Jehovah’s Witness faith,” according to Daily Express.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!
"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Magic Johnson wants to do everything in his power to end Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' beef and bring them together.
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
tennisuptodate.com
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut
At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
Why Paige Spiranac Was Right To Tackle Sexist Golf Post
This week was another sad reminder that sexism still exists in golf
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods look: "It's a stupid answer to a stupid question"
Jon Rahm has revealed the "stupid" reason for him ending up dressing in Tiger Woods' famous red and black colours in the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Rahm, 28, typically wears a light red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments on the PGA...
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Novak Djokovic is accused of playing mind games with Australian Open title rival Nick Kyrgios
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has accused Novak Djokovic of playing mind games with Nick Kyrgios after the Serb superstar snubbed the Aussie's chances at the Australian Open.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
