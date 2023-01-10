ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Expecting First Child Together

In a post shared on Instagram, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” wrote the 25-year-old alongside a photo that shows an ultrasound screen. The post also included a longer statement, in both English and Japanese. While she didn’t confirm the identity of the father in the post, Complex has confirmed that it’s with her longtime boyfriend Cordae.
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed

Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
WATCH: Serena Williams Gets Baptized as Jehovah’s Witness in Rare Video Found Online

Twenty-three Grand Slam singles titles winner Serena Williams has just been baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness. The mother of one, who recently retired from professional tennis, has used her time off the court to promote her various businesses “reportedly used her time away to study more about her religion, having previously expressed desire to embrace her Jehovah’s Witness faith,” according to Daily Express.
Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!

"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut

At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall of Famer proudly showed off his new look during NBA Gametime on NBA TV. Shaq’s new look certainly is … something. While he confidently stepped onto the screen with his fresh “cut,” host Kristen Ledlow couldn’t contain her shock. Her very loud gasp could be heard across the country.
