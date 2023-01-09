Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic abadons practice match with Medvedev after one set, Australian Open in doubt
Novak Djokovic gave up finishing a practice match with Medvedev on Wednesday after his hamstring issue flared up again. Djokovic strained his hamstring during his match against Medvedev in Adelaide on an unusual slide. After taking a medical timeout, he finished the game and played down his injuries. He proceeded to compete in the event, eventually reaching the final and defeating Korda in three sets.
Yardbarker
Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
Comments / 0