markerzone.com
PANTHERS CLAIM FORMER WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM BUFFALO
Both players that were placed on the waiver wire on Tuesday have found new homes on Wednesday afternoon. First was Jake Leschyshyn, who was claimed by the Rangers from Vegas. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have claimed defenceman Casey Fitzgerald off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres. Fitzgerald,...
Yardbarker
Rangers forward Chris Kreider out Thursday with injury
The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday that forward Chris Kreider will not be in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. Kreider left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild early after taking a hard hit to his left arm. There is no timeline for Kreider’s return.
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Red Sox Reportedly Ink One-Year Deal With Intriguing Reliever To Avoid Arbitration
Boston definitely has been busy lately
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Linked To Red Sox; Would Boston Add Former Rival?
The Boston Red Sox could use an upgrade behind the plate, and a former New York Yankees catcher would aid a lackluster group.
Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler
The Boston Red Sox made a rare trade inside the division in an attempt to get some return for recently DFA'd southpaw.
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
Should the Red Sox have a reunion?
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets
Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUES
ST. LOUIS - The Flames wrap up a two-game mini-series tonight against the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. MT. Based on the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler...
NHL
Brind'Amour, Montgomery, DeBoer, Cassidy named NHL All-Star Game coaches
Will guide respective divisions in 3-on-3 tournament in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4. Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan), Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Atlantic), Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars (Central) and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific) will coach their respective divisions at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-9) @ BLUES (21-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (41) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ OTT - 16:31 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Ottawa. Explanation: Video review determined that Ottawa's Tim Stützle preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Brady Tkachuk's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Avalanche 4
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 3:30 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Florida has now won three of its last four games to improve to 19-19-4. "He's...
