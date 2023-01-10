Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Rangers did the right thing with Ryan Reaves trade despite his gripes
So Ryan Reaves, who in large part was the personification of the Rangers’ 2022 summer response to Tom Wilson, Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck and all of the indignities the Blueshirts suffered through the 2021-22 season, was back at the Garden on Tuesday with his new team. He would wear No. 75 for the Wild, to whom he was traded on Nov. 23 for a fifth-round draft choice after having lost his role in New York. Wait. Saying that Reaves lost his role is a polite way of putting it. He lost his job, that’s what happened, the winger a healthy scratch...
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
Rangers get key Chris Kreider injury update after early exit vs. Wild
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider exited Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild after picking up an upper-body injury. Ahead of Thursday’s showdown against the Dallas Stars, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant has already ruled Kreider out, though he indicated he’s not anticipating a long absence for the 2022 NHL All-Star. Via Mollie Walker, Gallant said he doesn’t expect Kreider is dealing with a long-term injury.
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
2023 NHL trade deadline preview: New York Rangers
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re bringing you one deadline-focused story each day at Daily Faceoff. Today we’re going to setup the deadline for the New York Rangers. 2023 Trade Deadline Countdown: 51 Days. NEW YORK RANGERS. Current Record:...
Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta joins Niagara coaching staff
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brian Gionta, the Rochester native who played three of his 16 NHL seasons with the Sabres, has joined the Niagara University men’s hockey coaching staff as director of player development. “Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers said […]
NHL
Devils Launch Jersey Shops Presented by Citizens Program | RELEASE
Four small businesses to be selected as monthly winners and highlighted throughout the 2022-23 season; up to 50 additional businesses to receive Jersey Shops kit and website. The New Jersey Devils announced today the launch of the application process for Jersey Shops presented by Citizens, a program that will support local New Jersey small businesses and their owners by spotlighting four small businesses over the course of the 2022-23 season. The application process will be open throughout the remainder of the Devils' regular season.
NHL
Sam LoPresti faced 83 shots in 1941 game for Black Hawks
Goalie lost 'between 8 and 10 pounds that night' against Bruins. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares the story of goalie Sam LoPresti, who once faced...
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 12 vs. Calgary
Thomas Greiss was the first goalie off the ice on Thursday morning, indicating he will be the likely starter as the St. Louis Blues wrap up their season series with the Calgary Flames (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). If Greiss does play, it would be his second start in the...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-9) @ BLUES (21-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (41) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 11
* Moritz Seider, Evgeni Malkin and Nikita Kucherov each posted four-point performances to propel their respective clubs to victories. * The Penguins erased a three-goal deficit in the first period and the Avalanche nearly completed a three-goal, third-period comeback Tuesday as the League maintained one of its highest rates of multi-goal comeback wins ever at this stage of a season.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Avalanche 4
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 3:30 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Florida has now won three of its last four games to improve to 19-19-4. "He's...
The greatest individual season in hockey history turns 30
The greatest individual accomplishment in NHL history turns 30 this winter. As we follow Alex Ovechkin’s stalking of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record, we may have Wayne on the brain and assume the seminal feat belongs to him. He’s the most dominant player ever to walk the Earth, owner of countless untouchable records, from a 92-goal season to a 215-point season to 50 goals in 39 games to 2,857 career points. He’ll always get my G.O.A.T. vote.
Nashville Predators broadcaster Pete Weber gives health update after brain surgery
It was 90 minutes Pete Weber doesn't remember. It was 90 minutes Pete Weber won't forget. The Nashville Predators radio announcer underwent successful brain surgery Monday morning to insert a shunt in his head to help correct balance issues he's been having since mid-October. A condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, a disorder that caused...
NHL
Kane placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with lower-body injury
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane was placed on injured reserve by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Jan. 3. Kane skated for about 40 minutes and then joined the Blackhawks for the morning skate before saying he'd miss his third straight game, against the Colorado Avalanche at United Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). He did not play when the Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday and the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime Sunday.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ OTT - 16:31 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Ottawa. Explanation: Video review determined that Ottawa's Tim Stützle preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Brady Tkachuk's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Kings
The San Jose Sharks are in Los Angeles taking on the Kings for their second game of a back-to-back. They topped the Coyotes at Mullett Arena last night, 4-2. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Nick Bonino played in his...
NHL
Malkin has 4 points, Penguins score 5 straight to rally past Canucks
PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin had two goals and two assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied with five consecutive goals after trailing by three to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Malkin had four points for the first time since March 27, 2022, when he had...
