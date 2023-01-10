Read full article on original website
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
FOX Sports
Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers
Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
Hofer, Highmore named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Goaltender Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore have been selected to represent the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Hofer, drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and recently signed to a two-year contract extension, has...
Devils Launch Jersey Shops Presented by Citizens Program | RELEASE
Four small businesses to be selected as monthly winners and highlighted throughout the 2022-23 season; up to 50 additional businesses to receive Jersey Shops kit and website. The New Jersey Devils announced today the launch of the application process for Jersey Shops presented by Citizens, a program that will support local New Jersey small businesses and their owners by spotlighting four small businesses over the course of the 2022-23 season. The application process will be open throughout the remainder of the Devils' regular season.
Crosby hopeful Penguins teammate Malkin can join him at All-Star Game
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby was named to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, the ninth time the Pittsburgh Penguins captain has been considered among the League's best. Crosby tied Jaromir Jagr for the second most All-Star selections in Penguins history, trailing only Mario Lemieux's 13. But Crosby participating in the game has been relatively rare.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUES
ST. LOUIS - The Flames wrap up a two-game mini-series tonight against the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. MT. Based on the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler...
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL Buzz: Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs
Pearson out for season after hand surgery; Kreider won't play for Rangers against Stars. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs when they play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS, TSN4, ESPN+, SN NOW).
14-year-old Slovakia forward scores Michigan goal at Women's U-18 Worlds
Lopusanova's dazzling performance also includes hat trick against Switzerland, tournament-high 10 points. Nela Lopusanova is just 14 years old, but the Slovakia forward is on her way to turning the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship into her personal highlight reel. Her biggest moment came in her biggest game so...
NHL prospects looking to impress in AHL after leaving college early
Abruzzese, Bordeleau, Meyers among group trying to take next step to highest level. After every college hockey season, underclassmen who have been drafted by NHL teams, as well as promising free agents, grapple with the question of whether to leave school early to sign a pro contract or remain in college and work on their game for another year.
Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
Mailbag: Stanley Cup window open for Maple Leafs, Jets; Pastrnak contract
Here is the Jan. 11 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which Canadian team is closest to raising the Stanley Cup? We have seen the Maple Leafs falter every year, the Canadiens make it to the Final and the Oilers struggle to get over the hump in the playoffs. Can you rank all seven teams from closest to furthest away? -- @theashcity.
