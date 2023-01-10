ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

republictigersports.com

New State Polls Feature Tigers, Lady Tigers

Both Republic basketball teams are still among the top ten on the latest rankings by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. The latest poll was released Tuesday. The Lady Tigers (12-2) have risen to #3 in Class 6. Incarnate Word Åcademy is #1 and Truman is #2. Raytown and Grain Valley, two teams Republic has beaten, are ranked #4 and #5 respectively. COC rival Nixa is #6. Park Hill South, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Battle, and Columbia Rock Bridge round out the top ten.
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

By the Numbers – January 12, 2023

25-3 The combined record by both the Tigers (13-1) and Lady Tigers (12-2) basketball programs through the halfway point of the season. Combined, they have beat 11 state ranked teams or teams receiving votes in the state rankings. 7. The number of Republic Lady Tigers on the academic all-state volleyball...
REPUBLIC, MO
koamnewsnow.com

McFarland named next head coach for Webb City football

WEBB CITY, Mo. - Webb City has announced the hiring of Ryan McFarland as the school's next high school head football coach. McFarland has served as an assistant coach for the Cardinals the last two years. He's also been a coach at Frontenac, Riverton and Seneca. RELEASE FROM WEBB CITY...
WEBB CITY, MO
republictigersports.com

Seven Volleyballers Earn Academic All-State Nod

Republic has landed seven of its players on the academic all-state volleyball team. All three seniors — Kaemyn Bekemeier, Claire Esther, and Kailey Manes — earned the recognition. So did Brooklyn Claxton, Addison Fanning, Rilynn Finley, and Alaina Norman. To earn a spot on the team, players must...
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Bekemeier Among McDonald’s All-American Nominees

Republic senior Kaemyn Bekemeier is on the list of nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game to be played in Houston in March. Bekemeier is among 772 players — both boys and girls — nominated to compete in the event. The list will be narrowed down to 24 boys and 24 girls later this month, and those selections will participate in the game March 28.
REPUBLIC, MO
kjfmradio.com

Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Semi truck catches fire in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A semi-truck driver is ok after the trailer of his truck caught on fire. Joplin firefighters arrived at the scene off Highway 43 across from Petro around 2:15 this morning. They had the fire under control by 2:45. The fire chief says the brakes and tires...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Seneca woman discusses cult experience, and breaking free in podcast

SENECA, Mo. — It’s a crisp Monday morning in January, and Abigail Hobbs can be found here. In her safe space… Surrounded by her horses… Recording a podcast. “This is my chance. I’m going to have to do something new and different, and so, I just kind of started exploring. I started my podcast. I started biking every week. I started blogging, just for personal growth and trying to work through my own life and my own struggles,” said Abigail.
SENECA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Zora Street faces improvements

Joplin, Mo. - Zora Street in Joplin is getting some big improvements thanks to a $4 million State of Missouri award. The grant is in a partnership with the State of Missouri Department Transportation and Jasper County. Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson says the use of Zora Street drove...
JOPLIN, MO
KTTS

One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

