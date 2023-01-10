Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
Related
republictigersports.com
New State Polls Feature Tigers, Lady Tigers
Both Republic basketball teams are still among the top ten on the latest rankings by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. The latest poll was released Tuesday. The Lady Tigers (12-2) have risen to #3 in Class 6. Incarnate Word Åcademy is #1 and Truman is #2. Raytown and Grain Valley, two teams Republic has beaten, are ranked #4 and #5 respectively. COC rival Nixa is #6. Park Hill South, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Battle, and Columbia Rock Bridge round out the top ten.
republictigersports.com
By the Numbers – January 12, 2023
25-3 The combined record by both the Tigers (13-1) and Lady Tigers (12-2) basketball programs through the halfway point of the season. Combined, they have beat 11 state ranked teams or teams receiving votes in the state rankings. 7. The number of Republic Lady Tigers on the academic all-state volleyball...
republictigersports.com
Photos: Freshman Girls Basketball vs Carl Junction
Freshman Girls Basketball vs Carl Junction (January 9, 2023)
koamnewsnow.com
McFarland named next head coach for Webb City football
WEBB CITY, Mo. - Webb City has announced the hiring of Ryan McFarland as the school's next high school head football coach. McFarland has served as an assistant coach for the Cardinals the last two years. He's also been a coach at Frontenac, Riverton and Seneca. RELEASE FROM WEBB CITY...
republictigersports.com
Seven Volleyballers Earn Academic All-State Nod
Republic has landed seven of its players on the academic all-state volleyball team. All three seniors — Kaemyn Bekemeier, Claire Esther, and Kailey Manes — earned the recognition. So did Brooklyn Claxton, Addison Fanning, Rilynn Finley, and Alaina Norman. To earn a spot on the team, players must...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Bears Announcer Recovering Following Coma
(MISSOURINET) – An update on Missouri State Bears announcer Art Hains (Hanes)
republictigersports.com
Bekemeier Among McDonald’s All-American Nominees
Republic senior Kaemyn Bekemeier is on the list of nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game to be played in Houston in March. Bekemeier is among 772 players — both boys and girls — nominated to compete in the event. The list will be narrowed down to 24 boys and 24 girls later this month, and those selections will participate in the game March 28.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
kjfmradio.com
Growing lavender in Missouri
MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Semi truck catches fire in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A semi-truck driver is ok after the trailer of his truck caught on fire. Joplin firefighters arrived at the scene off Highway 43 across from Petro around 2:15 this morning. They had the fire under control by 2:45. The fire chief says the brakes and tires...
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
Are you making a livable wage as a Missourian?
One thing that all Americans can agree is a necessity is a livable wage.
fourstateshomepage.com
Seneca woman discusses cult experience, and breaking free in podcast
SENECA, Mo. — It’s a crisp Monday morning in January, and Abigail Hobbs can be found here. In her safe space… Surrounded by her horses… Recording a podcast. “This is my chance. I’m going to have to do something new and different, and so, I just kind of started exploring. I started my podcast. I started biking every week. I started blogging, just for personal growth and trying to work through my own life and my own struggles,” said Abigail.
koamnewsnow.com
Zora Street faces improvements
Joplin, Mo. - Zora Street in Joplin is getting some big improvements thanks to a $4 million State of Missouri award. The grant is in a partnership with the State of Missouri Department Transportation and Jasper County. Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson says the use of Zora Street drove...
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report. Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. […]
Comments / 0