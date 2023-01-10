Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More
The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
Rangers get key Chris Kreider injury update after early exit vs. Wild
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider exited Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild after picking up an upper-body injury. Ahead of Thursday’s showdown against the Dallas Stars, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant has already ruled Kreider out, though he indicated he’s not anticipating a long absence for the 2022 NHL All-Star. Via Mollie Walker, Gallant said he doesn’t expect Kreider is dealing with a long-term injury.
Bruce Cassidy Named Pacific Division All-Star Coach
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy will coach the Pacific Division in this year's All-Star Game.
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
NHL prospects looking to impress in AHL after leaving college early
Abruzzese, Bordeleau, Meyers among group trying to take next step to highest level. After every college hockey season, underclassmen who have been drafted by NHL teams, as well as promising free agents, grapple with the question of whether to leave school early to sign a pro contract or remain in college and work on their game for another year.
NHL
Hofer, Highmore named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Goaltender Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore have been selected to represent the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Hofer, drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and recently signed to a two-year contract extension, has...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
14-year-old Slovakia forward scores Michigan goal at Women's U-18 Worlds
Lopusanova's dazzling performance also includes hat trick against Switzerland, tournament-high 10 points. Nela Lopusanova is just 14 years old, but the Slovakia forward is on her way to turning the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship into her personal highlight reel. Her biggest moment came in her biggest game so...
NHL
Devils Launch Jersey Shops Presented by Citizens Program | RELEASE
Four small businesses to be selected as monthly winners and highlighted throughout the 2022-23 season; up to 50 additional businesses to receive Jersey Shops kit and website. The New Jersey Devils announced today the launch of the application process for Jersey Shops presented by Citizens, a program that will support local New Jersey small businesses and their owners by spotlighting four small businesses over the course of the 2022-23 season. The application process will be open throughout the remainder of the Devils' regular season.
NHL
Making the case for more All-Stars
Fan voting has officially opened for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. With Nikita Kucherov already selected as Tampa Bay's first All-Star, here are five other Lightning players who deserve a vote on your ballot. Online voting closes January 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET and the players selected will be revealed...
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
NSH@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators on Thursday. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-9) @ BLUES (21-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (41) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
Comments / 0