Four small businesses to be selected as monthly winners and highlighted throughout the 2022-23 season; up to 50 additional businesses to receive Jersey Shops kit and website. The New Jersey Devils announced today the launch of the application process for Jersey Shops presented by Citizens, a program that will support local New Jersey small businesses and their owners by spotlighting four small businesses over the course of the 2022-23 season. The application process will be open throughout the remainder of the Devils' regular season.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO