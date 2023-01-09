9 Things Any Family Can Do at the West Des Moines RecPlex. The MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex is a newer indoor sports facility in the Des Moines area. Many may think this sports center is for those who are in competition sports, hockey, or youth sports programs, but the West Des Moines RecPlex welcomes everyone of all abilities and has something to offer for all sports levels. If you are looking for something unique and fun to do in the Des Moines area, the RecPlex is a one-of-a-kind destination!

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO