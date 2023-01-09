ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fan loses out on mega $2million parlay winnings in heartbreaking fashion

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
 3 days ago
THE sports gambling world can be a cruel one from time to time, as one bettor has discovered after Sunday football.

Mike Barth, a.k.a. The Enemy Within, had a $2-3million share of the Circa Survivor Contest's $6.1million pool all but locked up - until the Houston Texans had other ideas.

Barth watched on as $2million fell through his hands Credit: Twitter/@Bill80
Akins's (R) touchdown shocked the NFL

With under a minute to go, the Texans were down 31-24 against the Indianapolis Colts.

But despite the fact that they would have had the number-one draft pick in the palm of their hands should they lose, then-head coach Lovie Smith went for broke.

He watched on as quarterback Davis Mills converted on fourth and 20 with a 28-yard hail mary touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins, followed by a successful two-point conversion to win the game.

Not only did the Texans lose the first overall pick, but Barth lost out on a massive payout.

And unfortunately for him, reporter Bill Adee was on hand in Las Vegas to capture his gut-wrenching reaction to Mills and Akins' remarkable series.

Barth can be heard shouting "pressure, pressure, get him, get him!" as the play developed.

Then, when Akins made the catch, Barth takes his glasses off and rubs his eyes in disbelief, before saying, "I thought he was going to intercept it."

Ultimately, the winnings were split between "BrownA" and "Jed," who pocketed just over $3million apiece.

The Texans, meanwhile, handed the first-overall pick to the Chicago Bears on a silver platter after their 32-31 win to finish the season 3-13-1.

Coach Smith was let go by the organization shortly after the game.

Barth was clearly shocked after Akins's big play Credit: Twitter/@Bill80
Coach Smith was let go by the Texans after their Week 18 win Credit: Getty Images - Getty

