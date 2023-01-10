Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
What happens if Red Sox’ Triston Casas wins American League Rookie of the Year Award this season?
In a recent poll run by MLB.com, executives from across baseball were asked who they believe will win American and National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2023. Five different players from the American League received votes, including Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas. Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson (73 percent of the vote) finished atop the leaderboard while Casas and Astros right-hander Hunter Brown (nine percent each) tied for second. Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (six percent) and Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (three percent) rounded it out.
Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade
After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
NBC Philadelphia
Here's How the Phillies Roster Looks After Latest Set of Trades, Signings
Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm.
‘Juan Soto trade’: What Pirates want in Bryan Reynolds deal
One interested team executive complained the Pirates are looking for a “Juan Soto trade” for Bryan Reynolds, who seeks a way out of Pittsburgh. Reynolds does have three years to go in his contract, whereas Soto had 2 1/2, and Reynolds obviously makes much less money. But Soto is an elite player. Consider that the Pirates offered Reynolds about $76 million, while the Nationals offered Soto $440 million. Another exec predicts Reynolds will stay now, based on the asking price, but holds hope for a deadline deal. Word is, the Pirates sought four top prospects from the Yankees, including multiple players from...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
FOX Sports
Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins
The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
MLB
Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in
In the first three parts of the 2023 MLB Pipeline Poll, executives looked at individual players and what the industry as a whole thought of them. In this final part of the series, we’ll switch our focus to farm systems as a whole. This last set of questions gives...
MLB
After Segura signing, what's next for Marlins?
MIAMI -- There's a strong possibility the Marlins' roster will look different when players report for Spring Training next month than it did on Jan. 11. Though Miami introduced infielder Jean Segura and reportedly agreed to terms with right-hander Johnny Cueto this week, general manager Kim Ng said the club is "not done" making moves. Hours later, the Marlins dealt longtime shortstop and clubhouse leader Miguel Rojas to the Dodgers for infield prospect Jacob Amaya.
MLB
Breaking down Longo's fit with D-backs
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Last week, the D-backs signed free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria to a one-year, $4 million deal with the possibility for him to earn another $1 million in bonuses tied to days on the active roster.
MLB
Here's what has Boone very excited for 2023
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This statement comes with a caveat: The calendar still only reads January, much can change between now and Opening Day, and ballgames still need to be played on grass (or artificial turf). But as we examine the 2023 Yankees, it is fair to say that their rotation could be the best in the Aaron Boone era.
MLB
Here's how the Twins landed Correa ... again
MINNEAPOLIS -- It wasn’t the first deal to which Carlos Correa agreed this offseason -- but it was the last one, and the one that stuck. And as far as the Twins are concerned, that’s all that matters. When Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey first learned,...
MLB
Correa's agreement with Mets falls through
Carlos Correa's months-long free agency saga took another stunning turn on Tuesday -- this time, away from Flushing. Nearly three weeks after Correa and the Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million industry-shocking deal to bring the two-time All-Star to Queens a few days before Christmas, Correa signed a significantly smaller deal with the Twins to return to Minnesota instead. The contract is a six-year deal with four option years. The deal is worth $200 million guaranteed with the options pushing the total value to $270 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
The 2023 All-Defense Prospect Team
Last spring, Michael Harris II and Adley Rutschman featured prominently on the MLB Pipeline All-Defense Team, and only months later, they proved how valuable their gloves and arms were at the top level of the game. Of all the major tools, fielding might be what translates easiest as prospects graduate...
MLB
Oberg, 2018 WC hero, joins Rox's front office
DENVER -- Scott Oberg, a key right-hander in the Rockies’ bullpen before multiple bouts with thoracic outlet syndrome kept him off the field for good after the 2019 season, announced Tuesday that he will end his comeback attempt and accept a part-time position with the club as a special assistant to baseball operations.
MLB
These 5 under-the-radar teams had strong offseasons
When assessing the biggest winners of the 2022-23 offseason, it’s easy to point to the big spenders as the teams that had the most productive winters. The Yankees brought back Aaron Judge and signed Carlos Ródon. The Phillies added Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel. Then there were the Mets, whose offseason haul includes Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz, Kodai Senga, David Robertson, José Quintana, Omar Narváez and Adam Ottavino.
MLB
Is this Reds player set to break out in 2023?
CINCINNATI -- Happy New Year, everybody!. I hope your 2022 ended on a good note and that 2023 is off to a strong start. You know who wants to make his 2023 much better than ’22? Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson. It’s safe to say that if Cincinnati wants to increase offensive production in the upcoming season, Stephenson will be one of the biggest keys towards achieving that goal.
MLB
How this A's prospect got his groove back
OAKLAND -- As far as first impressions go, Luis Medina did not have the start he was hoping for with his new club. One of four prospects acquired by the A’s on Aug. 1 in a midseason trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees, Medina carried arguably the highest ceiling of the incoming group as an electric arm with frontline starter potential.
MLB
A's add Japanese righty Fujinami (source)
OAKLAND -- The A’s continued what has been a quietly active offseason on Wednesday by reaching an agreement with Japanese right-hander Shintaro Fujinami on a one-year contract, a source told MLB.com. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been confirmed by the club. Since his official posting...
