One interested team executive complained the Pirates are looking for a “Juan Soto trade” for Bryan Reynolds, who seeks a way out of Pittsburgh. Reynolds does have three years to go in his contract, whereas Soto had 2 1/2, and Reynolds obviously makes much less money. But Soto is an elite player. Consider that the Pirates offered Reynolds about $76 million, while the Nationals offered Soto $440 million. Another exec predicts Reynolds will stay now, based on the asking price, but holds hope for a deadline deal. Word is, the Pirates sought four top prospects from the Yankees, including multiple players from...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO