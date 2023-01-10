XC racer Isla Short signs with Ghost Factory racing. The Scottish racer's career to date has often been characterized by doing things her own way, whether through going from pro teams to privateer as she transitioned into elite, or her candid and approachable demeanor as she talks about health and life on and off the bike. After several years running her own program, with highlights including 5th at the 2020 world championships, she's now joining one with a very established setup.

