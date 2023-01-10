Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
The 2023 Japan cherry blossom forecast is here
Cold weather got you down? Keep your chin up, because we’re not too far away from sakura season. In fact, the Japan Meteorological Corporation has just released its first cherry blossom forecast of 2023, with predicted dates for sakura in Tokyo as well as other parts of Japan. These...
NBC Sports
Anna Chicherova, Olympic high jump champion banned for doping, retires
Chicherova said she submitted retirement plans to Russian officials last month and plans to continue to play a role in track and field, according to Russian news agency TASS. Chicherova competed strictly in domestic Russian meets since World Athletics banned Russia from international events in 2015 due to the nation’s doping problems. Starting in 2017, World Athletics allowed individual Russian track and field athletes to compete internationally as neutrals, if cleared by a doping review board.
Time Out Global
Calling all passport nerds: the 2023 power rankings are in
A ‘powerful passport’, for those not in-the-know, basically means one that can get you pretty much wherever you want. If you yield a passport with tonnes of power, it can essentially get you to loads of countries – ideally without the need for a visa. Every few...
NBC Sports
U.S. Olympic diving trials in 2024 to be in Knoxville
The U.S. Olympic diving trials will be at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in June 2024. USA Diving announced Wednesday that Knoxville will host its trials, reportedly beating out a bid from Morgantown, West Virginia. In most events at trials, the top two individually and the top synchronized team...
Pinkbike.com
Isla Short Joins Ghost Factory Racing
XC racer Isla Short signs with Ghost Factory racing. The Scottish racer's career to date has often been characterized by doing things her own way, whether through going from pro teams to privateer as she transitioned into elite, or her candid and approachable demeanor as she talks about health and life on and off the bike. After several years running her own program, with highlights including 5th at the 2020 world championships, she's now joining one with a very established setup.
Time Out Global
Cherry blossom season has already begun in Atami, an hour from Tokyo
Cherry blossom season in Tokyo typically spans from late March to early April, but down in Atami, the pastel pink flowers have already started blooming in some parks. Located less than an hour south of central Tokyo by shinkansen, this seaside city in Shizuoka has a milder climate than our capital and has an abundance of cherry blossom trees that thrive in winter. The early-blooming winter-variety atami-zakura blossoms, specifically, reach their peak between mid-January and early February.
Labuschagne plotting how to tackle the Ashwin puzzle
"I've changed some of my game because of what I've heard...and how he bowled to me"
alaskasportsreport.com
Ski Tracks: Brennan vaults to 6th in World Cup rankings; US Nationals conclude; Lynx Loppet, Besh Cup this weekend
After a successful Tour de Ski, Rosie Brennan has earned a two-week break from World Cup competition. Brennan’s “break,” of course, will include voluminous training as the Alaska Pacific University nordic skier builds towards next month’s World Championships in Slovenia. Brennan capped the seven-race Tour de...
Time Out Global
Two Japanese carriers are in the world’s top 3 most on-time airlines in 2022
With the ease in international travel restrictions last year, many airlines and airports found it difficult to cope with the sudden surge in flight demands. Needless to say, it was a mess. There were frustratingly long queues, countless delays and cancellations, and we have all seen images of pile after pile of missing luggage on social media.
Time Out Global
Why 2023 is the year you should finally ditch flying
Before we all got into the habit of flying, travelling overland was the norm. And now, after a few decades out of vogue, flight-free journeys are back on the rise – and more glorious than ever. From super-cheap, high-speed trains and new ferry routes to road trips designed to celebrate the joy of electric vehicles, this year will see a huge resurgence in alternatives to air travel.
Time Out Global
Hell yeah! Melbourne has just been named one of the top five drinking cities for 2023
Well how 'bout it Melbourne. We have just been named as one of the top five drinking cities worth travelling to in 2023. Punch, a James Beard Award-winning media brand focused on drinks and drinking culture, was given the unenviable task of choosing the world's top five travel-worthy drinking destinations. And boy does it feel good to be listed among such worthy company, with Buenos Aires in Argentina, Lisbon in Portugal, Madison in the United States and Osaka in Japan rounding out the rest of the list.
