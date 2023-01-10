Read full article on original website
Is Yuga Labs responsible for these changes in the NFT landscape? Details inside…
Yuga Labs drives growth in the Ethereum NFT market. Mutant Ape Yacht Club, BAYC see an increase in NFT volume and sales. According to data provided by Dune Analytics, there was a significant spike in the number of Ethereum [ETH] NFT trades over the last few months. One potential reason for this growth is the success of Yuga Labs, a company that takes up much of the Ethereum NFT market.
Monero has been on a solid bullish run, here is what buyers can look for
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Monero saw steady buying pressure in recent months, which has accelerated since December. The current rally could push toward $200 since a key resistance area was breached. Monero...
Can CHZ short sellers count on bullish exhaustion for a sizable retracement?
CHZ surpassed bearish expectations last week in favor of more upside. Directional uncertainty loomed as investors’ whale activity tanked. Roughly one week ago, AMBCrypto looked into Chiliz [CHZ] after it demonstrated signs of a potential retracement. However, the market took a different turn this week after the recent Bitcoin [BTC] rally, which subsequently triggered an extension of CHZ’s rally.
Cosmos developer count sees unprecedented rise, but is ATOM rallying?
Developer activity increased on Cosmos network along with staking interest. Activity on the social front decreased along with the weighted sentiment. The Cosmos [ATOM] network saw a material increase in active developers over the last few months, according to a Token Terminal tweet on 10 January. While this may seem like a positive development, ATOM’s price continued to decline.
Binance Coin bulls encountered resistance at $282, will a rejection follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of Binance Coin was strongly bullish. The coin saw a minor pullback from $280, and the price reaction over the next few hours...
Whales find a liking for Shiba Inu [SHIB] but a burning issue prevails
Shiba Inu became one of the most-purchased tokens in the last 24 hours, as whales bought the token in droves. However, its network activity and daily addresses recorded a fall. According to data shared by WhaleStats, Shiba Inu [SHIB] was favored by big addresses as it became one of the...
Axie Infinity: Inside AXS’ quest to turn back the hands of time
AXS began the year in better shape than it ended the last one. More users interacted with the Axie network even though NFT sales were down. The year 2022 was a hard pill to swallow for Axie Infinity [AXS] holders due to the 89.74% drawdown of its value in the last 365 days.
How XRP created a ‘Ripple’ in the market with its latest price surge
XRP prices surge due to social dominance and address activity. Mixed indicators, including a decline in sentiment and activity, suggest an uncertain future for XRP going forward. Ripple [XRP], the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed a surge in prices over the last 24 hours, according to an 11 January...
Coinbase: Assessing the state of the exchange’s forgotten NFT marketplace
The sales volume of the Coinbase NFT marketplace has been underwhelming since it was launched. So far this year, there has been an increase in NFT trading activity. Since its debut in May 2022, Coinbase‘s NFT marketplace has struggled. This was partly due to a lingering decline in interest in profile picture NFTs from the start of the 2022 bear market and difficulty in gaining traction.
Cardano: Can ADA break past this level to give the bulls a much-needed leverage?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA, at the time of writing, was bullish despite being in the overbought zone. It could break above $0.3292 and retest $0.3457 resistance. Cardano [ADA] overcame the resistance...
APE’s momentum slows down and a pullback looked likely — but what can follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The momentum on the 12-hour and the daily timeframe was bullish but the lower timeframe momentum began to shift. A pullback to an area of interest can be...
Can AAVE gather desired momentum in Q1 as stablecoin launch approaches
Whales increased their dominance by gaining an additional 12% of the total AAVE supply. Short-term holders were selling for recently acquired profits despite the forthcoming stablecoin launch. Decentralized Finance protocol, AAVE, last year fixed the launch of its stablecoin, GHO, to happen in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. While...
Polkadot’s dev activity achieves new highs but DOT’s revenue tells a different tale
Polkadot’s development activity showed a promising future but that couldn’t be considered enough for DOT’s growth. Sentiment for DOT witnessed a decline along with social engagements and mentions. Polkadot [DOT] has been outperforming other cryptocurrencies in terms of development activity, according to recent data. However, despite this,...
Ethereum bulls remain euphoric but bears will look to erase all the recent gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure flipped bullish for Ethereum last week. The move above $1235 saw the range highs tested, but expecting a breakout could be dangerous. Ethereum has noted...
Is XRP an investor favorite this financial quarter? These updates state that…
Coinshares report showed that investors were accumulating XRP as they dumped BTC and ETH. Despite the increased accumulation, holders of XRP were still holding at a loss. A recent Coinshares report showed that investors’ confidence in Ripple [XRP] was on the rise even despite holders standing at a loss.
Analyzing Uniswap’s NFT future after the launch of DeFi aggregator
Uniswap kicked its NFT pursuits into high gear through its new aggregator. UNI’s bullish prospects watered down as sell pressure mounted. Uniswap [UNI] has finally jumped on the NFT bandwagon. The DEX has announced the launch of a new NFT aggregator in its latest effort to secure a piece of the NFT market.
‘Collectible NFTs’ fail to bolster SHIB utility: An exercise in futility?
Shiba Inu has announced the launch of its limited physical collectible NFTs to augment SHIB utility. The limited collectible will be for its genesis Shoboshi NFT holders. Shiba Inu [SHIB] has devised a unique strategy to pique the interest of its audience by announcing plans to create collectible NFTS and physical items for its genesis NFT holders.
I asked ChatGPT Bitcoin’s price prediction and it gave me a wonderful answer
On the morning of 12 January, the markets patiently awaited U.S. CPI data for the month of December. Investors, across the board, expected inflation to go south of 7% – Well, for the very first time since November 2021. Keeping the U.S. Fed’s strong commitment to lowering inflation in focus, I asked ChatGPT “How would you name the biography of U.S. CPI data?” It answered, “The Price is Wacky: A Laugh-Out-Loud History of U.S CPI.”
ETH sharks on accumulation spree, but how long will it take for bubble to burst?
Ethereum sharks accumulate a large amount of ETH, and prices surge. Data suggests a possible bubble, short-term holders may sell. A 12 January tweet by Santiment revealed that sharks had accumulated a significant amount of Ethereum [ETH] over the last two months. This led to a surge in ETH’s prices. The trend of ETH accumulation by large holders could also influence overall market sentiment and prices.
MKR’s reversal may not be on the cards as burn trial takes center stage
The MVRV ratio status showed that MKR was not yet overbought. Maker began a demo burn operation as 55% of its community voted against the activity. According to an 11 January report covered by Santiment, the MakerDAO [MKR] price might not yet correct its trend despite being one of the year’s top performers. The governance token of the Maker Protocol began the year around $507.
