San Antonio, TX

FOX Sports

San Antonio visits Memphis on 6-game road slide

San Antonio Spurs (13-28, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will look to break its six-game road skid when the Spurs play Memphis. The Grizzlies are 5-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis is the top team...
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
sportingalert.com

Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97

DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
FOX Sports

Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. The Magic led 19 points...
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich Was Only Greeted By 1 Media Member Ahead Of Grizzlies' Matchup

Gregg Popovich the face of NBA coaches in the modern era. There is no coach in the league anymore whose name evokes as much respect as Pop from fans across generations. Old fans recognize Pop's incredible longevity and proven winning history, while newer fans appreciate those same factors despite not having been alive to see his entire career play out.
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Luka Doncic gives Mavs fans massive scare after hard fall vs. Clippers

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic gave fans quite the scare when he tumbled over the courtside seats and fell hard during their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers. While recovering a loose ball midway through the third quarter of the game, Doncic struggled to find his footing and went directly to the courtside seats. He tried to avoid the fans in attendance, though to no avail as he landed on his back.
