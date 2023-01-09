ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WISH-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest couple in connection to death of 4-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police arrested a Fort Wayne couple in connection to the death of their 4-year-old child who died in July 2022 due to cocaine and fentanyl toxicity, according to court documents. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Wood each face charges of Neglect of a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Indiana State Police seeks to identify semi driver involved in hit-and-run

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police needs your help identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in Ft. Wayne!. A Purdue University camera captured footage of the crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, on US-30 under US-33 in Allen County around 5 p.m. A semi-tractor, believed to be a white 2014 or newer Kenworth T880, pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a John Deere excavator, caused extensive damage to the bridge supports.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
ELKHART, IN
WTHR

Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash

PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers

Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Garrett police: Missing teen has been found

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — The Garrett Police Department (GPD) is asking for any information regarding a missing teenager who was last seen Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the GPD, 16-year-old Zoa Fitzcharles was last seen in Garrett and is possibly located in the area of Garrett and Auburn.
GARRETT, IN
wfft.com

8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash

PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
PERU, IN
963xke.com

Two hospitalized after US 30 crash

ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people are hospitalized with one in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on US 30 in Allen County Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was trying to cross US 30 on Webster Road but did not yield to westbound traffic. A car and a semi hit the vehicle.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Redwood Inn still open after building sold

Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
FORT WAYNE, IN

