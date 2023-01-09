Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort WayneTed RiversFort Wayne, IN
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana LakeTravel MavenAndrews, IN
Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20Adrian HolmanFort Wayne, IN
The richest woman in Fort Wayne has given away millionsAsh JurbergFort Wayne, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
WANE-TV
Police arrest couple in connection to death of 4-year-old
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police arrested a Fort Wayne couple in connection to the death of their 4-year-old child who died in July 2022 due to cocaine and fentanyl toxicity, according to court documents. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Wood each face charges of Neglect of a...
WANE-TV
Man accused of murder testifies: ‘I’ve never had a gun pointed at me, let alone my face’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The circumstances around what happened on Dec. 23, 2021 around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Lima Road is what an Allen Superior Court will have to decide Friday after defense and prosecution rested Thursday afternoon. Forensic evidence Thursday morning provided evidence that all...
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
WNDU
Indiana State Police seeks to identify semi driver involved in hit-and-run
FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police needs your help identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in Ft. Wayne!. A Purdue University camera captured footage of the crash, which occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, on US-30 under US-33 in Allen County around 5 p.m. A semi-tractor, believed to be a white 2014 or newer Kenworth T880, pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a John Deere excavator, caused extensive damage to the bridge supports.
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
Baby, 2 others injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. — A baby was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Miami County. An adult and another child were also taken to the hospital after the crash at around 8 a.m. on Old U.S. 31 at Miami County Road 1000 North. Indiana State Police say...
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
‘I really didn’t think I was gonna make it;’ Woman kidnapped,held hostage in Clark County speaks out
CLARK COUNTY — A man is in jail after Clark County investigators said he held two women hostage for hours, tying them up in a basement. Tuesday night, deputies arrested Charles Womack in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is facing assault and kidnapping charges. One woman managed to get free...
WANE-TV
Garrett police: Missing teen has been found
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — The Garrett Police Department (GPD) is asking for any information regarding a missing teenager who was last seen Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the GPD, 16-year-old Zoa Fitzcharles was last seen in Garrett and is possibly located in the area of Garrett and Auburn.
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle while checking mail, hospitalized with internal injuries
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 20 around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. Responding deputies determined that the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Lagrange, was travelling west on US Highway 20 in...
wfft.com
8-month-old Macy boy severely injured in crash
PERU, Ind. (WFFT) - An 8-month-old boy sustained severe injuries in a crash that happened around 8:05 Tuesday morning. Police say Kristy Berggren, 31, of Macy, was heading west in a Mitsubishi Outlander on Miami County Road 1000 North. 8-month-old Gunner Berggren and 5-year-old Lilliana Stroud, both of Macy, were passengers in the Mitsubishi.
New Jersey teacher overdoses in front of students, police say
A New Jersey middle school teacher faces drug charges after he overdosed in front of students, police said.
wrtv.com
Daleville Police Officer snags five alleged stop arm violators at once
DALEVILLE — A police department in Delaware County is cracking down on school bus stop arm violators. Dash camera footage shows on Jan. 4, Daleville Police Patrolman Adam Curtis pulled over five vehicles at once who were suspected of failing to stop for the school bus on State Road 67.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man stopped for multiple traffic infractions, faces several charges
A Goshen man faces a slew of charges after being stopped for multiple traffic infractions. The man was pulled over, around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, near the intersection of Clinton Street and 5th Street. Details about the confrontation were not released by police, but by the time officers...
963xke.com
Two hospitalized after US 30 crash
ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people are hospitalized with one in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash on US 30 in Allen County Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was trying to cross US 30 on Webster Road but did not yield to westbound traffic. A car and a semi hit the vehicle.
WANE-TV
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
Check Up 13: Gas City mom experiences 'awakening' after gastric bypass surgery
GAS CITY, Ind. — Excess weight and obesity is an issue that threatens the health and life expectancy of Americans. The State of Obesity 2022: Better Policies for a Healthier America report found that 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and rates are climbing. The report, based in...
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
Comments / 1