Where is hot in January? Best holiday destinations for winter sun in 2023 – deals from £166pp
WITH the temperatures dropping and the excitement of Christmas wearing off, spending January in the UK can be a dreary affair. We've compiled a list of the top destinations for winter sun for those who can't stand another second of it. Where is hot in January?. Long-distance locations like Cancun...
News Channel Nebraska
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there's plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
The 8 Best Places to Travel in February 2023
Lizzo in Berlin? Zip lining in Quintara Roo? Behold, the five best places to travel in February to warm your soul and feed your wanderlust.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
msn.com
The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit
Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
Tourists in exotic tropical destinations victimized by crime, travel mishap horror stories in 2022
A long list of tourists vacationing in tropical destinations saw their trips turn into horror stories in 2022 as some resort cities across the world faced travel advisory warnings.
Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground
A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
msn.com
55 Most Peaceful Countries in the World, Ranked
It seems the world is on fire these days. Not literally, of course (although quite literally in some places). But between systemic racism, lack of gun control, famine, war, death and destruction, it's impossible to turn the news on without feeling dismayed about the state of society. That’s why we...
The best passports for international travel in 2023 were just released. These are the top ones you can buy.
8 countries ranked in the top 50 global passports this year allow foreigners to buy so-called "golden passports" in exchange for local investments.
Meet a 36-year-old broker who rents luxury vacation villas to tech billionaires and celebrities paying up to $25,000 a night
Elpida Kennedy shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she plans elaborate vacations for the ultra-wealthy and their most absurd requests.
Daily Beast
Travel to Some of the World's Coolest Pools
All too often, we reduce our built environment to its functional abilities and its beauty. But sometimes these spaces give us more–they allow us to tap into memories, bringing forth some souvenir of the past. That, at least, is how the photographer Brad Walls sees pools. For Walls, “they can evoke the smell of [his] favorite food, or resurrect memories of [his] holidays.” It’s fitting, then, that the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books is his new tome, Pools From Above, published by Rizzoli.
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?
Sometimes, we just want to treat ourselves when we must stay somewhere that isn't home. And, if you're going to treat yourself, you may as well do it in a place that is considered one of the best homes "away from home." Luxury hotels are a good way to do this, and a 5-star hotel is typically considered one of the most luxurious.
TravelPulse
Top Destinations for Senior Tourists in Latin America and the Caribbean
Latin America and the Caribbean have excellent places for seniors to enjoy a fun and relaxed holiday in sites of natural beauty and historical importance. These are some destinations where seniors will find fabulous places to rest and enjoy high-level accommodation and services. Panama City. In this city, which combines...
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
CNBC
Everyone's elite, but not for long. Airlines make travel perks harder to earn this year
Airlines are raising the bar for travel perks, like lounge access and elite status. During the Covid pandemic, airlines allowed sidelined travelers to extend frequent flyer status. Carriers are also rethinking cabin configurations to fit more business-class or premium economy seats. The "preboarding" group includes members of United Global Services,...
msn.com
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
msn.com
Top 5 Tourist Destinations in Italy
Are you planning a vacation to Italy but don’t know where to start? Italy’s top cities are full of art, culture, and thousands of years of history. You really can’t go wrong with any destination you choose! Check out the top five tourist destinations in Italy that every traveler will enjoy.
“Set-Jetting” Will Dominate Travel in 2023, According to Expedia
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re planning your next vacation, it’s worth taking inspiration from some of your favorite TV shows and movies. Entertainment-focused tourism is on the rise, with many people seeking out the spots that were featured in their latest binge-watch.
