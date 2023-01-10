Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
9 Texas Hotels Perfect For Your Last Minute Winter Getaway
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Whether you’re a northerner seeking to escape the cold and snow or an in-state staycationer looking to take advantage of some winter downtime, these nine Texas hotels are worth checking out if you’re looking for a winter getaway in the Lone Star State.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
cw39.com
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Grand Opening Date Of First Texas Portillo's Location Revealed
The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is opening its first Texas location this month.
How Many Amusement Parks Does Texas Officially Have?
With Universal Studios opening up a park in Frisco in the future. How many places can we go to for a fun day riding some rides?. Grand Texas - Houston (Opens in 2023) In doing some research on this place, it sounds like a headache. This news report is from 2018 talking about how this place was already supposed to be open. It's now 2023 and they're supposed to officially open in March. It looks like it is mainly a waterpark, but it will have a few rides as well. So it does make the list.
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
5 Restaurants In Texas That Are Unforgettable! Have You Tried Any Of These?
Just like the title of this article reads, 'unforgettable restaurants' I can honestly say I've got a couple that fit the bill. For me personally, the trend seems to be barbecue joints. I'm a Texan, I am always down for some good brisket, sausage, ribs, and chicken. That is why Black's Barbecue is a must anytime I am in the San Marcos area. If you've never tried it, 2 words, life-changing. There are also locations in Austin, Lockhart, Dallas, and New Braunfels just FYI.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Resorts to Stay at in Texas
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa is a luxury hotel located in Houston's Galleria area. This historic, wooded oasis features a full-service spa, health club, several restaurants, and luxurious guest rooms. The Houstonian is also adjacent to Memorial Park. It's the perfect place for a romantic weekend getaway or corporate retreat. The spa at the Houstonian offers guests a full range of services, including a Jacuzzi, steam room, and rainfall showers. Additionally, there is a one-mile outdoor trail to enjoy. Guests can also access indoor and outdoor jogging tracks, rock-climbing walls, and an indoor basketball court.
The Favorite Snack in Texas Comes from the Legendary Buc-ee’s
Ah, Buc-ee's. I've only ever heard the stories- but everyone who has told me about it has nothing but good things to say about it! I've never been but if I ever find myself in East Texas, Buc-ee's will definitely be my first stop!. Currently, the New Braunfels store off...
MySanAntonio
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night
From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
Hard Boiled Headache: Why Are Egg Prices So High In Texas?
Sometimes, we all crave a certain type of food. One certain type of food item that many will want is none other than an egg. But right now, many are trying to either hold onto their beloved eggs, or just outright avoid purchasing them all together. But why would Texans...
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?
I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
chainstoreage.com
H-E-B opening multi-level store with lake views, multiple restaurants
H-E-B is taking the customer experience to the next level at its newest location in Austin. The regional grocery powerhouse will open a 97,000-sq.-ft. location in Austin on February 15. The multi-level store will be packed with unique features designed to make it a community gathering place, including a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin, a full bar with indoor and outdoor seating and a coffee shop serving handmade breakfast tacos.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cities to Live in Texas for Families
Texas is one of the best states to raise a family with its pleasant weather, various landscapes, rich heritage, A-rated schools, and vibrant culinary & entertainment scene. Best Cities to Live in Texas : Whether you’re a mountain lover or prefer the beach, love outdoor activities, or love to visit museums, there’s a plethora of different activities to enjoy as a family in this Lone Star State.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Dallas BBQ staple ranked the best Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives Restaurant in Texas & among best in US
If you're any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.
