Texas State

travelawaits.com

9 Texas Hotels Perfect For Your Last Minute Winter Getaway

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Whether you’re a northerner seeking to escape the cold and snow or an in-state staycationer looking to take advantage of some winter downtime, these nine Texas hotels are worth checking out if you’re looking for a winter getaway in the Lone Star State.
106.3 The Buzz

How Many Amusement Parks Does Texas Officially Have?

With Universal Studios opening up a park in Frisco in the future. How many places can we go to for a fun day riding some rides?. Grand Texas - Houston (Opens in 2023) In doing some research on this place, it sounds like a headache. This news report is from 2018 talking about how this place was already supposed to be open. It's now 2023 and they're supposed to officially open in March. It looks like it is mainly a waterpark, but it will have a few rides as well. So it does make the list.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Restaurants In Texas That Are Unforgettable! Have You Tried Any Of These?

Just like the title of this article reads, 'unforgettable restaurants' I can honestly say I've got a couple that fit the bill. For me personally, the trend seems to be barbecue joints. I'm a Texan, I am always down for some good brisket, sausage, ribs, and chicken. That is why Black's Barbecue is a must anytime I am in the San Marcos area. If you've never tried it, 2 words, life-changing. There are also locations in Austin, Lockhart, Dallas, and New Braunfels just FYI.
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Resorts to Stay at in Texas

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa is a luxury hotel located in Houston's Galleria area. This historic, wooded oasis features a full-service spa, health club, several restaurants, and luxurious guest rooms. The Houstonian is also adjacent to Memorial Park. It's the perfect place for a romantic weekend getaway or corporate retreat. The spa at the Houstonian offers guests a full range of services, including a Jacuzzi, steam room, and rainfall showers. Additionally, there is a one-mile outdoor trail to enjoy. Guests can also access indoor and outdoor jogging tracks, rock-climbing walls, and an indoor basketball court.
MySanAntonio

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
US105

Hard Boiled Headache: Why Are Egg Prices So High In Texas?

Sometimes, we all crave a certain type of food. One certain type of food item that many will want is none other than an egg. But right now, many are trying to either hold onto their beloved eggs, or just outright avoid purchasing them all together. But why would Texans...
US105

OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
chainstoreage.com

H-E-B opening multi-level store with lake views, multiple restaurants

H-E-B is taking the customer experience to the next level at its newest location in Austin. The regional grocery powerhouse will open a 97,000-sq.-ft. location in Austin on February 15. The multi-level store will be packed with unique features designed to make it a community gathering place, including a two-story porch with views of Lake Austin, a full bar with indoor and outdoor seating and a coffee shop serving handmade breakfast tacos.
AUSTIN, TX
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cities to Live in Texas for Families

Texas is one of the best states to raise a family with its pleasant weather, various landscapes, rich heritage, A-rated schools, and vibrant culinary & entertainment scene. Best Cities to Live in Texas : Whether you’re a mountain lover or prefer the beach, love outdoor activities, or love to visit museums, there’s a plethora of different activities to enjoy as a family in this Lone Star State.
US105

US105

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

