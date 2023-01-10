Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Data Science Celebrates Champions Hall Space With Open House
In December, the Data Science Program celebrated the official opening of its new space in Champions Hall on the U of A campus. The space was generously given by the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, having previously been occupied by the Fulbright academic advising team. "The interdisciplinary Data Science...
University of Arkansas
Marketing of Online Job Training Wins National Award for Global Campus
A national organization has recognized the U of A Global Campus for its marketing of a federally funded online job training program to Arkansans affected by COVID-19. The Global Campus received the silver Excellence in Marketing award from a national association for professional, continuing and online education in December for its Reimagine Arkansas Workforce Project campaign.
University of Arkansas
NSF Grant to Support Augmentative and Alternative Communication
The National Science Foundation’s Convergence Accelerator awarded a $749,960 grant to an interdisciplinary team of researchers at the U of A and Temple University. The team will develop augmentative and alternative communication technologies, enhanced by artificial intelligence, to improve outcomes for individuals with developmental disabilities who have limited speech and language.
University of Arkansas
Scholarship Deadline Approaches for Students in Online Degree Programs
Students studying in online degree programs at the U of A must apply by Feb. 15 to be considered for the W.E. Manning Memorial Scholarship to be awarded in the fall of 2023. The Global Campus asks faculty, advisers, administrators and friends to share this scholarship deadline with students in online programs.
University of Arkansas
Pro Bono Event for Startups Set for March at Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub
Two U of A divisions are joining forces this spring to offer a pro bono legal event to help entrepreneurs navigate the legal environment while forming their companies. The U of A School of Law is partnering with the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation for the Entrepreneurial Law Project, a one-day event in March pairing local attorneys and law students with startups needing legal assistance establishing organizational structure and documentation.
University of Arkansas
Panel Discussion for National Day of Racial Healing
The National Day of Racial Healing is a time to contemplate our shared values and create the blueprint together for #HowWeHeal from the effects of racism. Launched on Jan. 17, 2017, by W.K. Kellogg Foundation's Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation initiative, the National Day of Racial Healing is an opportunity to bring all people together in their common humanity and inspire collective action to create a more just and equitable world. The IDEALS Institute will provide local programming as a part of this larger nationwide initiative.
University of Arkansas
Deadline Approaching; Nominate Staff for Employee of the 2nd Quarter Today
Faculty and staff are invited and encouraged to nominate staff employees in recognition of outstanding service to the university for the second quarter: October, November and December. You can download a nomination form here or request a nomination form by contacting Autumn Parker at eoq@uark.edu. The deadline for nomination submissions...
University of Arkansas
McMillon Studio Team Partners With NWA Food Bank to Tackle Food Insecurity
An interdisciplinary student team that developed a tool to improve logistics for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank's mobile pantry was named the overall winner at the McMillon Innovation Studio's Fall 2022 Demo Day. The Innovation Studio team tackled the mobile pantry's challenge in allocating food supplies that had been hindered...
University of Arkansas
'Disruptive Love': Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Be Honored
The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council and the U of A will honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend with its 27th annual holiday celebration of the Civil Rights leader. The overall message of the weekend is titled “Disruptive...
