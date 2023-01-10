Read full article on original website
Erick Verworren
3d ago
this natural medicine has always been legal in my eyes. they probably make more money pulling people over and busting them for carrying home from all the states its legal surrounding indiana. we need some young blood in office. old folks old ways... you cant teach a old dog new tricks. just look at taxed sales from other legal states. big money!!!
Reply
17
MrGovernment502
3d ago
Considering we the people have spoken on this, any laws creates or continually enforced would be considered an unjust law and it's our responsibility to fight it.
Reply(4)
11
weedman420
3d ago
come on already Indiana any much longer I'm move back to New Jersey Indiana a dump and so are the people who run this state
Reply(11)
23
Related
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level. According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance. House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in...
WLKY.com
Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Man found shot to death in car. Police investigated deadly shooting on near east...
Indiana Democrats’ reaction mixed to Holcomb’s agenda
(The Center Square) – Indiana Democrats had some praise for Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb following this week’s state of the state address. They also had some criticism. Democratic House Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he was happy to see Holcomb push for more education and health care funding, issues the minority party has long called for in the state. “The Democrats’ playbook must be a winning one,” GiaQuinta...
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Second Indiana hospital agrees to reign in costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to reign in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
wfyi.org
Indiana cannabis reform advocates hope for progress in 2023, even if incremental
Advocates for cannabis legalization are making a renewed push at the Statehouse in 2023. And for some, the goal is progress of any kind – even if incremental. Justin Swanson is president of the Midwest Hemp Council, a part of Growing Indiana Together, a cannabis reform group. He’s urging Hoosiers to contact their state legislators and tell them that legal cannabis, in some form, is a top priority.
WIBC.com
House Bill 1143 wants to make “Hoosier” official, and the origins settled
Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, has filed House Bill 1143 to establish “The Hoosier State” as Indiana’s official nickname. Prescott’s bill affirms that Harry Hoosier is the namesake of the state. Harry Hoosier was born into slavery before becoming a Methodist minister in the 1770s. Prescott...
95.3 MNC
Indiana Association of Realtors says Indiana held up better than other states in 2022
2022 was obviously a rollercoaster year for real estate, but with numbers in from December Indiana’s housing market can be put into perspective. The Indiana Association of Realtors says data from MLS marketplaces across the state shows Indiana holding up better than most of the nation. Statewide home sales...
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
Statehouse bill draws concern from animal advocacy groups
A bill filed in both the Indiana house and the senate allowing pet stores to buy and sell cats and dogs from USDA breeders, would also stop local communities from banning the retail sale of pets.
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wrtv.com
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
95.3 MNC
Governor Holcomb delivers 2023 State of the State address
Governor Eric Holcomb addressed a joint convention of the Indiana General Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as he delivered his 2023 State of the State Address. Gov. Holcomb’s progress report touted record-breaking achievements and focused on three key goals: securing Indiana’s place in the economy of the future, transforming the delivery of public health across the state and making unprecedented investments in the classroom from pre-k through college and adult learning.
New IN bill: Terminally ill could choose early death
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A newly introduced Indiana House bill could possibly allow terminally ill individuals to end their lives prematurely. Indiana House Bill 1011, authored by Indiana Democratic representative Matt Pierce, would give those with incurable illnesses the opportunity to request a medical professional to provide medication that the person would self-administer to bring […]
These are the #1 Conspiracy Theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
We have all heard conspiracy theories throughout the years. Some are wildly outlandish, while others leave you thinking that they could be true. In any event, these have been named the number one conspiracy theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Conspiracy theories have been around for several years. Things like...
Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana
Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011, supposedly to help children from poor families find alternatives to low-performing public schools. But it quickly morphed into something else: a state subsidy for religious education and an entitlement program for private school parents. Now some legislators and advocates are talking up the idea of “universal vouchers” […] The post Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
95.3 MNC
State of the Judiciary scheduled for Jan. 11
The annual State of the Judiciary is Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. It will happen in the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives. Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will give a speech titled Indiana Courts as Engines of Economic Development, Fairness, and Public Safety. It will focus on...
The next drug frontier in Illinois could be magic mushrooms – for medical use, only
House Bill 1 from Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, would create a psychedelic therapy program for people 18 and older that employs “natural medicines produced and tested at licensed service centers,” according to a news release.
Comments / 63