Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO