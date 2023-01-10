ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 63

Erick Verworren
3d ago

this natural medicine has always been legal in my eyes. they probably make more money pulling people over and busting them for carrying home from all the states its legal surrounding indiana. we need some young blood in office. old folks old ways... you cant teach a old dog new tricks. just look at taxed sales from other legal states. big money!!!

Reply
17
MrGovernment502
3d ago

Considering we the people have spoken on this, any laws creates or continually enforced would be considered an unjust law and it's our responsibility to fight it.

Reply(4)
11
weedman420
3d ago

come on already Indiana any much longer I'm move back to New Jersey Indiana a dump and so are the people who run this state

Reply(11)
23
Related
WLKY.com

Indiana lawmakers introduce new bills around legalizing marijuana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The purchase and use of marijuana in Indiana is a crime. But with a new legislative session underway in Indianapolis, several lawmakers have introduced bills to overhaul marijuana laws. House Bill 1039 was introduced by several state representatives Monday. If passed, it would make marijuana...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Man found shot to death in car. Police investigated deadly shooting on near east...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Indiana Democrats’ reaction mixed to Holcomb’s agenda

(The Center Square) – Indiana Democrats had some praise for Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb following this week’s state of the state address. They also had some criticism. Democratic House Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he was happy to see Holcomb push for more education and health care funding, issues the minority party has long called for in the state. “The Democrats’ playbook must be a winning one,” GiaQuinta...
INDIANA STATE
CBS4 Indy

Second Indiana hospital agrees to reign in costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A second major hospital system in the state of Indiana has agreed to reign in the prices they charge. Parkview Health has joined IU Health in attempting to lower costs to more closely mirrornational standards. Matt Bell, with Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, made the announcement. He told CBS4’s Debby Knox that […]
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana cannabis reform advocates hope for progress in 2023, even if incremental

Advocates for cannabis legalization are making a renewed push at the Statehouse in 2023. And for some, the goal is progress of any kind – even if incremental. Justin Swanson is president of the Midwest Hemp Council, a part of Growing Indiana Together, a cannabis reform group. He’s urging Hoosiers to contact their state legislators and tell them that legal cannabis, in some form, is a top priority.
INDIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Current Publishing

New turn signal law is in effect

A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.

Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all.  But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb delivers 2023 State of the State address

Governor Eric Holcomb addressed a joint convention of the Indiana General Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as he delivered his 2023 State of the State Address. Gov. Holcomb’s progress report touted record-breaking achievements and focused on three key goals: securing Indiana’s place in the economy of the future, transforming the delivery of public health across the state and making unprecedented investments in the classroom from pre-k through college and adult learning.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

New IN bill: Terminally ill could choose early death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A newly introduced Indiana House bill could possibly allow terminally ill individuals to end their lives prematurely. Indiana House Bill 1011, authored by Indiana Democratic representative Matt Pierce, would give those with incurable illnesses the opportunity to request a medical professional to provide medication that the person would self-administer to bring […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana

Indiana launched its school voucher program in 2011, supposedly to help children from poor families find alternatives to low-performing public schools. But it quickly morphed into something else: a state subsidy for religious education and an entitlement program for private school parents. Now some legislators and advocates are talking up the idea of “universal vouchers” […] The post Expanding voucher program would be bad for kids, bad for Indiana appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

State of the Judiciary scheduled for Jan. 11

The annual State of the Judiciary is Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. It will happen in the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives. Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will give a speech titled Indiana Courts as Engines of Economic Development, Fairness, and Public Safety. It will focus on...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy