Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC host: RNC chief may have directly implicated Trump in a “crime” by outing his "cover story"
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday outlined how the House Select Committee's final report on the...
MSNBC
Trump, Young Thug cases put Fulton County prosecutor's vision in focus
This week, we're seeing the prosecutorial philosophy of Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis put to the test as her office moves forward with two high-profile cases. The first involves a rapper and an alleged criminal street gang. The second, a former president and a mob of supporters. Willis,...
MSNBC
Feds closing in on citizen Trump? 'Accelerating' probe eyes money with new subpoena
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6th investigation is intensifying. The Washington Post reporting The Department of Justice subpoenaed Trump campaign officials for information on the money trail, voting machines, fundraising, false electors and more. Lawyers saying the open Jan. 6 grand jury is "accelerating " in recent weeks, with new witnesses. It comes as Politico reports the DOJ obtained secret files from the January 6th committee that it did not release to the public. MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on these developments and what clues can be gleaned on the probe.Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
Hayes: Politics of Biden-Trump docs cases may help to center Jan. 6 prosecution
Chris Hayes on the political reality of the Biden-Trump documents cases: “If that leads the Department of Justice and Jack Smith and the rest of the country to place more focus on the most grievous sin that Donald Trump committed [on Jan. 6], well that is not a bad thing.”Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the media will “completely ignore the poison madness” from Trump attacking the special counsel investigating him for possessing classified documents while picking apart what President Biden says and doesn’t say about the investigation into his classified documents.Jan. 13, 2023.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
MSNBC
The curious timing of Trump’s new offensive against Ruby Freeman
Late last week, on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, President Joe Biden hosted a special event at the White House to present Presidential Citizens Medals to a small group of Americans. The point, as NBC News reported, was to honor a select, bipartisan group of election workers, officials, and law enforcement officers for their “contributions to our democracy” before and during the riot.
MSNBC
GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA
The new GOP-led House has republicans fixating on the mantra of "defund!" This push is hitting traditionally popular planks in the GOP platform -- like a strong military and strong homeland security. Some Republicans are pushing to defund the IRS. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on why the GOP is in "Groucho Marx territory" and is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Chuck Rosenberg: Investigations of Trump, Biden necessary but a special counsel is not
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday he was appointing Robert Hur to serve as a special counsel to review classified material found in President Joe Biden's Delaware residence and a Washington office he used. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC
Top prosecutor who investigated Trump has new targets
Skin Tags And Moles Can Be Removed Just By Doing This. Oregon Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zips. Can Dental Implants Be Paid For By Medicare? (See How) Power Life /. SPONSORED. Mature Trainer: This Is What "Ripped" Old Guys...
MSNBC
‘Coverup Committee': Gallego blasts GOP bid to investigate the investigators
“It is a sanctioned coverup committee by Kevin McCarthy that he has sanctioned for the sole purpose of getting those radicals to vote for him for speaker,” says Rep. Ruben Gallego. “This is as if we gave the mafia the right to investigate the South District of New York Attorney’s office.” Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
James Carville on GOP’s new power
Since taking control of the House, Republicans have failed to act on the George Santos scandal and have pushed for cuts to crucial programs like Social Security. Democratic strategist James Carville weighs in on the power shift on Capitol Hill and how Democrats can capitalize on it.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden isn’t on the same legal planet as Trump when it comes to classified docs
We’re all waiting to see if Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith brings charges against Donald Trump related to classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. But whatever happens there, don’t be fooled into thinking that President Joe Biden faces that same legal danger for records found at his think tank in November.
MSNBC
Trump discussed using nuclear weapon on North Korea and blaming it on someone else: Book
In 2017, then-President Donald Trump discussed the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and suggested he could blame a U.S. strike against the communist regime on another country, according to a new section of Michael Schmidt's book 'Donald Trump vs. the United States.' Schmidt joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC
The problem with Kevin McCarthy’s new line on George Santos
It might be tempting to think conditions couldn’t get much worse for Rep. George Santos. After all, as this week got underway, the New York Republican and prolific liar wasn’t just an embarrassment, he also found himself facing local, state, federal and international investigations. CNBC also reported on...
Comments / 0