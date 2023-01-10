ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Feds closing in on citizen Trump? 'Accelerating' probe eyes money with new subpoena

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6th investigation is intensifying. The Washington Post reporting The Department of Justice subpoenaed Trump campaign officials for information on the money trail, voting machines, fundraising, false electors and more. Lawyers saying the open Jan. 6 grand jury is "accelerating " in recent weeks, with new witnesses. It comes as Politico reports the DOJ obtained secret files from the January 6th committee that it did not release to the public. MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on these developments and what clues can be gleaned on the probe.Jan. 13, 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Hayes: Politics of Biden-Trump docs cases may help to center Jan. 6 prosecution

Chris Hayes on the political reality of the Biden-Trump documents cases: “If that leads the Department of Justice and Jack Smith and the rest of the country to place more focus on the most grievous sin that Donald Trump committed [on Jan. 6], well that is not a bad thing.”Jan. 13, 2023.
MSNBC

Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the media will “completely ignore the poison madness” from Trump attacking the special counsel investigating him for possessing classified documents while picking apart what President Biden says and doesn’t say about the investigation into his classified documents.Jan. 13, 2023.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
MSNBC

The curious timing of Trump’s new offensive against Ruby Freeman

Late last week, on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, President Joe Biden hosted a special event at the White House to present Presidential Citizens Medals to a small group of Americans. The point, as NBC News reported, was to honor a select, bipartisan group of election workers, officials, and law enforcement officers for their “contributions to our democracy” before and during the riot.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA

The new GOP-led House has republicans fixating on the mantra of "defund!" This push is hitting traditionally popular planks in the GOP platform -- like a strong military and strong homeland security. Some Republicans are pushing to defund the IRS. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on why the GOP is in "Groucho Marx territory" and is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC

Top prosecutor who investigated Trump has new targets

Skin Tags And Moles Can Be Removed Just By Doing This. Oregon Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zips. Can Dental Implants Be Paid For By Medicare? (See How) Power Life /. SPONSORED. Mature Trainer: This Is What "Ripped" Old Guys...
MSNBC

James Carville on GOP’s new power

Since taking control of the House, Republicans have failed to act on the George Santos scandal and have pushed for cuts to crucial programs like Social Security. Democratic strategist James Carville weighs in on the power shift on Capitol Hill and how Democrats can capitalize on it.Jan. 11, 2023.
MSNBC

Trump discussed using nuclear weapon on North Korea and blaming it on someone else: Book

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump discussed the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and suggested he could blame a U.S. strike against the communist regime on another country, according to a new section of Michael Schmidt's book 'Donald Trump vs. the United States.' Schmidt joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC

The problem with Kevin McCarthy’s new line on George Santos

It might be tempting to think conditions couldn’t get much worse for Rep. George Santos. After all, as this week got underway, the New York Republican and prolific liar wasn’t just an embarrassment, he also found himself facing local, state, federal and international investigations. CNBC also reported on...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy