Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6th investigation is intensifying. The Washington Post reporting The Department of Justice subpoenaed Trump campaign officials for information on the money trail, voting machines, fundraising, false electors and more. Lawyers saying the open Jan. 6 grand jury is "accelerating " in recent weeks, with new witnesses. It comes as Politico reports the DOJ obtained secret files from the January 6th committee that it did not release to the public. MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on these developments and what clues can be gleaned on the probe.Jan. 13, 2023.

