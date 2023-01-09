Arsonists In California Accidentally Set Themselves On Fire While Trying To Burn Down An Immigration Center

Read full article on original website
Bonn sweat
2d ago
Hate does not seem to be a smart persons emotion. It’s founded in ignorance most often and the ignorant cling to it!
Reply
7
donald Christensen
3d ago
Should be charged with terrorism. Should be banned from flying as well.
Reply(1)
24
Carolyn
3d ago
couldn't have happened to a better person !
Reply
28
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
California Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging wife, kids off cliff is doctor in 'idyllic family'
Dharmesh A. Patel, accused of intentionally driving a Tesla carrying his wife and children off a 250-foot California cliff, is a radiologist who neighbors say led an "idyllic" family.
Mom of tot missing in California flood: Rescuers should’ve saved him, not me
The anguished mother of a California tot who was swept away in raging floodwaters Monday wishes good Samaritans had saved her boy instead of her, according to a report. The special education teacher was driving her son, Kyle Doan, 5, to kindergarten in an SUV near Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County when relentless rains eventually lifted their vehicle off the road and began to carry it away. The vehicle then hit a tree and began filling with water. The panicked mother managed to exit the car with Kyle but was unable to hold on to him as he was stripped...
A 5-year-old boy was swept away in California floodwaters while his mother was being rescued and all search teams have only found is one of his shoes
The mother and child were trapped in their vehicle near San Miguel as storms battered the area, sending devastating floods through the region.
Woman found dead in recycling truck in Northern California
Police are investigating Monday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the coastal region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.SF Gate reported that the body was found in a truck owned by Recology, a waste management company, which operates in California, Oregon and Washington. An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported.The gruesome discovery comes about three months after a woman's body was found in a donation bin in Newhall, California.
California boy, 5, swept away in floodwaters as mother is pulled from stranded truck
A 5-year-old boy is missing in California after being swept away in floodwaters when his mother’s truck became trapped in Paso Robles, officials say.
Texas Cop Who Gave Homeless Man Shit Sandwich Gets Fired Again
A former San Antonio cop fired for his strange obsession with shit-related misconduct while on the job somehow found another law enforcement-gig just a 40-minute drive away—at least for a couple years. Matthew Luckhurst was fired from the San Antonio Police Department in 2020 after a series of offensive...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Video Shows Keenan Anderson Was ‘Tased To Death’ By LAPD, Now His Family Wants Justice
Keenan Anderson was tased and killed by Los Angeles Police last week after a traffic accident led to a police altercation. The post Video Shows Keenan Anderson Was ‘Tased To Death’ By LAPD, Now His Family Wants Justice appeared first on NewsOne.
iheart.com
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
Alaska state trooper killed while trying to scare off pack of wild animals
An Alaska state trooper was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials.Court services officer Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home near Nome, Alaska.Worland, who had worked in law enforcement for 13 years, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed,” Alaska State Troopers said in a Facebook post. It is not...
‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -
Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
Man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times because she didn’t answer his calls, Florida cops say
He told detectives he didn’t regret killing her, according to an arrest affidavit.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
California woman wins ‘largest possible’ amount from scratch-off lottery
A California woman has won the “largest possible” amount in the state’s scratch-off lottery, becoming only the fourth person ever to bag the prize from a scratch card. The California Lottery announced Mary Higelin, a resident of Riverside County, as the winner of the biggest possible prize in the game. Ms Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from a local liquor store in Norco, California, without knowing it would change her fortunes.She is the fourth person in the state lottery’s history to win the prize.Three others also received large prizes in the California lottery.The lottery announced...
Comments / 66