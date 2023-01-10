Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Related
bkreader.com
4 Suspects Sold Undercover NYPD Officers 50 Guns in Brooklyn
Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn – some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, […]...
bkreader.com
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Bloody Brooklyn Scene
Blood soaks a sidewalk where a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed. Detectives are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police sources said. According to the NYPD, officers from the 63rd Precinct raced to 2188 Flatbush Avenue after 911 calls reported a brutal stabbing...
Arrest made after former NYPD detective stabbed and killed on Staten Island
The 37-year-old brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
Search for suspect underway after man stabbed to death during dispute on Staten Island
Police say the victim had some sort of dispute with the suspect before he was stabbed.
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offers sweetheart plea deal to suspect in brutal anti-Semitic attack
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is offering a sweetheart plea deal to a suspect charged in the brutal anti-Semitic beating of a Jewish man in Midtown, prosecutors confirmed. Waseem Awawdeh — who defiantly said “I would do it again” after his arrest in the cowardly assault on Joseph Borgen near a pro-Israel rally — has received a six-month plea deal offer from the controversial prosecutor. That would be a slap on the wrist compared to the up to seven years he would face if convicted of the charges, including attempted assault as a hate crime, at trial. Awawdeh, 24, was part of a gang of...
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
NBC New York
Man Sentenced for Deadly Early Morning NYC Rock Attack Against Woman Sweeping Sidewalk
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars attacking 61-year-old woman with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in Queens the day after Thanksgiving 2021 -- an assault that claimed her life three months after the violent attack. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Elisaul Perez...
NYC dad suffers facial fractures after being slugged by stranger in random Manhattan attack
A Manhattan father suffered facial fractures after he was slugged by a stranger while walking in Greenwich Village Saturday afternoon in what investigators believe may be a disturbing assault pattern. The 58-year-old father of two told The Post that he passed his attacker on East 9th Street before the “lunatic” grabbed him from behind and clobbered him square in the face around 4 p.m. as he was heading to a nearby grocery store. “I glanced at him momentarily because it seemed weird that he was just standing” in a driveway, the victim, who only identified himself as Ron, said. Ron,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man hurls hate speech while pushing woman to the ground in Midtown: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a suspect who assaulted an Asian woman on a Midtown street on New Year’s Eve. According to police, at 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 31 a 56-year-old woman...
NYPD lieutenant, head of Irish American police group Kevin Byrnes, suspended over drugs
An NYPD lieutenant and head of the department’s Irish American policing group has been suspended after failing a drug test, The Post has learned. Lt. Detective Commander Kevin Byrnes failed the drug test, which can be random or targeted, on Wednesday, police sources said. It’s unclear what drug triggered the test. Byrnes, who joined the department in 1995, works in the Central Robbery Division, where he’s been assigned since 2019, NYPD records show. He is also the president of the NYPD’s Emerald Society. He did not comment when reached by phone Thursday. His union declined to comment as well. Payroll records show the lieutenant made $216,015 last fiscal year. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon the cop had been suspended without pay.
NYPD probing Crown Heights hit-and-run as possible hate crime
NEW YORK -- A frightening hit-and-run in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.Police hope the graphic video of the incident will help track down the driver.Police say a 55-year-old man was hit by someone driving a Mercedes Benz on Friday afternoon at Union Street and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.The victim is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.CBS2 spoke to the victim's friend, a local rabbi who believes the incident was intentional."This was a vicious assault, a horrific attack on a father, a grandfather, a prominent New Yorker," said Rabbi Yaacov Behrman of the Jewish Future Alliance.He went on to say that even though the victim is stable, he has a long recovery ahead of him.
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
bkreader.com
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Brooklyn Bar
A man was stabbed to death after an argument outside a Brooklyn bar Tuesday, police sources said. The 30-year-old victim got into it with another man outside Kaché Restaurant and Lounge on Flatbush Ave. near Avenue O in Marine Park around 8:15 p.m., cops and sources said. The argument...
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Man forces his way into Brooklyn business, stabs woman several times: NYPD
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search Tuesday for a man who threw a chair into the front door of a Brooklyn business and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times, according to the NYPD. Rakien Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m., police said. He stabbed the woman, […]
NYC'S SHOPLIFTING SPIKE: Adams tells WINS, 'There's a small number of people who are causing havoc in our city'
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday spoke exclusively with 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa about issues affecting the city and what’s on his agenda for 2023 now that he is no longer in his “rookie year.” The takeaways:
fox5ny.com
Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn. It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St. According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and...
NYPD: Man shot and killed overnight in East Flatbush
Police say a late night shooting left a man dead in East Flatbush Tuesday.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville.
Comments / 0