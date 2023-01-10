NEW YORK -- A frightening hit-and-run in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.Police hope the graphic video of the incident will help track down the driver.Police say a 55-year-old man was hit by someone driving a Mercedes Benz on Friday afternoon at Union Street and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.The victim is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.CBS2 spoke to the victim's friend, a local rabbi who believes the incident was intentional."This was a vicious assault, a horrific attack on a father, a grandfather, a prominent New Yorker," said Rabbi Yaacov Behrman of the Jewish Future Alliance.He went on to say that even though the victim is stable, he has a long recovery ahead of him.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO