Gainesville, GA

WRDW-TV

Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
ATHENS, GA
InsideHook

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station

The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
ATLANTA, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
cedarblueprints.com

Mochinut comes to Athens

After the East side Menchie’s closed in 2018, the former frozen yogurt shop sat vacant in the Georgetown Square shopping center — until recently. Athens citizens have been anticipating the opening of Mochinut, an Asian-inspired donut shop based in California. Jaewook Ha founded Mochinut in 2020 and has...
ATHENS, GA
secretatlanta.co

23 Exciting Things To Add To Your 2023 ATL Bucketlist

Following the incredible year that was 2022, Atlanta is all set for another fabulous trip around the sun, boasting an incredible mix of things to do throughout! From unmissable exhibitions boasting the best in art and culture, to those must-visit attractions that you’ve yet to experience. Here’s some top-notch inspiration for planning the perfect 2023 in A-Town.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
ATHENS, GA
Savannah Tribune

A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds

A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more

Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
ATHENS, GA

