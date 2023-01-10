Read full article on original website
OKC VeloCity
Leadership Notes: Inspired for the future
I am honored to join the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and begin our work together. During my time as a Chamber executive, I have followed the story of this community and this organization and the work you have done here. You have made this a destination city for investment, for visitors and for families like mine.
OKC VeloCity
Downtown OKC selects new president and CEO from nationwide search
Downtown OKC Partnership (DOKC) has announced Jennifer Nakayama as its new president and CEO. Nakayama will join DOKC in February. The executive was selected from more than 50 candidates in a nationwide search led by DOKC Board Chair Tammy Powell and a committee of downtown stakeholders. Powell said the new...
OKC VeloCity
New business leaders, newcomers will learn more about OKC through OKConnect
OKConnect, an exclusive, high-level orientation program created by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and Leadership OKC, will be returning to Oklahoma City this February and will continue through the end of April. OKConnect is designed for newcomers to the community, or for a business leader with a new or expanded role which requires community awareness and involvement.
OKC VeloCity
Celebrate community this MLK Jr. Day
Celebrating one of the nation’s most notable civil rights leaders, Oklahoma City is set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the upcoming holiday. Noted as the third largest MLK Jr. Holiday Parade in the United States, the OKC MLK Coalition will host its 43rd annual parade on Jan. 16, traveling down Walker Avenue from Northwest 6th Street to Reno Avenue. This year’s event will feature a silent march, bell ringing, a MLK Jr. program and job fair prior to the headlining parade. The Silent March will be the first activity of the day, beginning at 9 a.m. The holiday parade will conclude the day’s events, beginning at 2 p.m.
OKC VeloCity
Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches
Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
OKC VeloCity
Don’t overlook these Oklahoma City museums
Oklahoma City serves as a center of many things, but an area you might have overlooked is its variety of niche museums. Known for national standouts like the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, First Americans Museum and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the city also boasts a collective of smaller local gems.
