news9.com
Local Pastor Celebrates 60 Years At Same Church
Never before in the state of Oklahoma has there been a pastor in an African American church for 60 years, until now. Pastor John Reed has been the pastor at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church at 1700 NE 7th in Oklahoma City, for 60 years. “On the third Sunday night in...
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
pdjnews.com
New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum focuses on the “Godfather” of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll
On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry will open its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. The exhibit contains some of the group’s memorabilia, albums, clothing, guitars and…
OKC VeloCity
Downtown OKC selects new president and CEO from nationwide search
Downtown OKC Partnership (DOKC) has announced Jennifer Nakayama as its new president and CEO. Nakayama will join DOKC in February. The executive was selected from more than 50 candidates in a nationwide search led by DOKC Board Chair Tammy Powell and a committee of downtown stakeholders. Powell said the new...
OKC VeloCity
New business leaders, newcomers will learn more about OKC through OKConnect
OKConnect, an exclusive, high-level orientation program created by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and Leadership OKC, will be returning to Oklahoma City this February and will continue through the end of April. OKConnect is designed for newcomers to the community, or for a business leader with a new or expanded role which requires community awareness and involvement.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKC VeloCity
Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches
Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
blackchronicle.com
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Blue Note expanding scope, diversity of artists in new year
There’s long been a sense that Blue Note could be restored to its former jazzy, bluesy, rootsy glory, says Brett Fieldcamp. The post Blue Note expanding scope, diversity of artists in new year appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKC VeloCity
Join the Chamber at these upcoming events
The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber is bringing together city leaders and business leaders to discuss the advancement of Oklahoma City through these upcoming events. Chamber Forum, Jan. 18 – The Chamber’s monthly forum series returns for 2023, this year at The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City. City of Oklahoma City Assistant City Manager Aubrey McDermid, Oklahoma State Senator Adam Pugh and President and CEO for The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City Kenton Tsoodle will join to discuss the impact of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the local community.
OKC VeloCity
Celebrate community this MLK Jr. Day
Celebrating one of the nation’s most notable civil rights leaders, Oklahoma City is set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the upcoming holiday. Noted as the third largest MLK Jr. Holiday Parade in the United States, the OKC MLK Coalition will host its 43rd annual parade on Jan. 16, traveling down Walker Avenue from Northwest 6th Street to Reno Avenue. This year’s event will feature a silent march, bell ringing, a MLK Jr. program and job fair prior to the headlining parade. The Silent March will be the first activity of the day, beginning at 9 a.m. The holiday parade will conclude the day’s events, beginning at 2 p.m.
okctalk.com
Popshelf coming to OKC
“It's like Target and a dollar store had a baby.”. That's a common description of pOpshelf, a new discount chain bringing its first Oklahoma stores to the Westgate Marketplace at I-40 and MacArthur and Choctaw Plaza on 23rd. Popshelf has an aggressive expansion strategy; it's likely there will be more...
405magazine.com
10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC
People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
AG Drummond to take on prosecution of EPIC founders
Just one day after being sworn into office, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he plans to take over a massive case.
Water leak leaves Oklahoma City man, pickup stuck in deep water outside business
It was a scary start to the morning for one Oklahoma City man with his truck getting stuck in 5-6 feet of water.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
