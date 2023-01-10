ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Local Pastor Celebrates 60 Years At Same Church

Never before in the state of Oklahoma has there been a pastor in an African American church for 60 years, until now. Pastor John Reed has been the pastor at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church at 1700 NE 7th in Oklahoma City, for 60 years. “On the third Sunday night in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum focuses on the “Godfather” of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll

On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry will open its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. The exhibit contains some of the group’s memorabilia, albums, clothing, guitars and…
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Downtown OKC selects new president and CEO from nationwide search

Downtown OKC Partnership (DOKC) has announced Jennifer Nakayama as its new president and CEO. Nakayama will join DOKC in February. The executive was selected from more than 50 candidates in a nationwide search led by DOKC Board Chair Tammy Powell and a committee of downtown stakeholders. Powell said the new...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

New business leaders, newcomers will learn more about OKC through OKConnect

OKConnect, an exclusive, high-level orientation program created by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and Leadership OKC, will be returning to Oklahoma City this February and will continue through the end of April. OKConnect is designed for newcomers to the community, or for a business leader with a new or expanded role which requires community awareness and involvement.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches

Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK
OKC VeloCity

Join the Chamber at these upcoming events

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber is bringing together city leaders and business leaders to discuss the advancement of Oklahoma City through these upcoming events. Chamber Forum, Jan. 18 – The Chamber’s monthly forum series returns for 2023, this year at The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City. City of Oklahoma City Assistant City Manager Aubrey McDermid, Oklahoma State Senator Adam Pugh and President and CEO for The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City Kenton Tsoodle will join to discuss the impact of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the local community.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Celebrate community this MLK Jr. Day

Celebrating one of the nation’s most notable civil rights leaders, Oklahoma City is set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the upcoming holiday. Noted as the third largest MLK Jr. Holiday Parade in the United States, the OKC MLK Coalition will host its 43rd annual parade on Jan. 16, traveling down Walker Avenue from Northwest 6th Street to Reno Avenue. This year’s event will feature a silent march, bell ringing, a MLK Jr. program and job fair prior to the headlining parade. The Silent March will be the first activity of the day, beginning at 9 a.m. The holiday parade will conclude the day’s events, beginning at 2 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Popshelf coming to OKC

“It's like Target and a dollar store had a baby.”. That's a common description of pOpshelf, a new discount chain bringing its first Oklahoma stores to the Westgate Marketplace at I-40 and MacArthur and Choctaw Plaza on 23rd. Popshelf has an aggressive expansion strategy; it's likely there will be more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC

People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

