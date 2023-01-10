ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Local Pastor Celebrates 60 Years At Same Church

Never before in the state of Oklahoma has there been a pastor in an African American church for 60 years, until now. Pastor John Reed has been the pastor at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church at 1700 NE 7th in Oklahoma City, for 60 years. “On the third Sunday night in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Join the Chamber at these upcoming events

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber is bringing together city leaders and business leaders to discuss the advancement of Oklahoma City through these upcoming events. Chamber Forum, Jan. 18 – The Chamber’s monthly forum series returns for 2023, this year at The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City. City of Oklahoma City Assistant City Manager Aubrey McDermid, Oklahoma State Senator Adam Pugh and President and CEO for The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City Kenton Tsoodle will join to discuss the impact of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the local community.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Leadership Notes: Inspired for the future

I am honored to join the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and begin our work together. During my time as a Chamber executive, I have followed the story of this community and this organization and the work you have done here. You have made this a destination city for investment, for visitors and for families like mine.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Don’t overlook these Oklahoma City museums

Oklahoma City serves as a center of many things, but an area you might have overlooked is its variety of niche museums. Known for national standouts like the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, First Americans Museum and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the city also boasts a collective of smaller local gems.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC residents get extra gift after holidays

Oklahomans who are still in the spirit of giving after the holidays are donating evergreen trees left over from the holidays in an annual giveaway provided by Social Greenery Potted Christmas Trees are being planted across the metro area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

New business leaders, newcomers will learn more about OKC through OKConnect

OKConnect, an exclusive, high-level orientation program created by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and Leadership OKC, will be returning to Oklahoma City this February and will continue through the end of April. OKConnect is designed for newcomers to the community, or for a business leader with a new or expanded role which requires community awareness and involvement.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Downtown OKC selects new president and CEO from nationwide search

Downtown OKC Partnership (DOKC) has announced Jennifer Nakayama as its new president and CEO. Nakayama will join DOKC in February. The executive was selected from more than 50 candidates in a nationwide search led by DOKC Board Chair Tammy Powell and a committee of downtown stakeholders. Powell said the new...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum focuses on the “Godfather” of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll

On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry will open its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. The exhibit contains some of the group’s memorabilia, albums, clothing, guitars and…
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches

Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK
405magazine.com

10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC

People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Community Policy