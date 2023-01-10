Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
Two-day OKC celebration to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
Here is the information you will need to fully participate in the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday two-day celebration in Oklahoma City. The post Two-day OKC celebration to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
news9.com
Local Pastor Celebrates 60 Years At Same Church
Never before in the state of Oklahoma has there been a pastor in an African American church for 60 years, until now. Pastor John Reed has been the pastor at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church at 1700 NE 7th in Oklahoma City, for 60 years. “On the third Sunday night in...
OKC VeloCity
Join the Chamber at these upcoming events
The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber is bringing together city leaders and business leaders to discuss the advancement of Oklahoma City through these upcoming events. Chamber Forum, Jan. 18 – The Chamber’s monthly forum series returns for 2023, this year at The Petroleum Club of Oklahoma City. City of Oklahoma City Assistant City Manager Aubrey McDermid, Oklahoma State Senator Adam Pugh and President and CEO for The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City Kenton Tsoodle will join to discuss the impact of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the local community.
OKC VeloCity
Leadership Notes: Inspired for the future
I am honored to join the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and begin our work together. During my time as a Chamber executive, I have followed the story of this community and this organization and the work you have done here. You have made this a destination city for investment, for visitors and for families like mine.
OKC VeloCity
Don’t overlook these Oklahoma City museums
Oklahoma City serves as a center of many things, but an area you might have overlooked is its variety of niche museums. Known for national standouts like the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, First Americans Museum and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the city also boasts a collective of smaller local gems.
OKC residents get extra gift after holidays
Oklahomans who are still in the spirit of giving after the holidays are donating evergreen trees left over from the holidays in an annual giveaway provided by Social Greenery Potted Christmas Trees are being planted across the metro area.
OKC VeloCity
New business leaders, newcomers will learn more about OKC through OKConnect
OKConnect, an exclusive, high-level orientation program created by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and Leadership OKC, will be returning to Oklahoma City this February and will continue through the end of April. OKConnect is designed for newcomers to the community, or for a business leader with a new or expanded role which requires community awareness and involvement.
OKC VeloCity
Downtown OKC selects new president and CEO from nationwide search
Downtown OKC Partnership (DOKC) has announced Jennifer Nakayama as its new president and CEO. Nakayama will join DOKC in February. The executive was selected from more than 50 candidates in a nationwide search led by DOKC Board Chair Tammy Powell and a committee of downtown stakeholders. Powell said the new...
Blue Note expanding scope, diversity of artists in new year
There’s long been a sense that Blue Note could be restored to its former jazzy, bluesy, rootsy glory, says Brett Fieldcamp. The post Blue Note expanding scope, diversity of artists in new year appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
blackchronicle.com
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
pdjnews.com
New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum focuses on the “Godfather” of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll
On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry will open its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. The exhibit contains some of the group’s memorabilia, albums, clothing, guitars and…
OKC VeloCity
Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches
Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
Racist message graffitied on OU student’s home
A University of Oklahoma student has moved out of her Norman home after a racist message was spray painted on the garage door.
Applications for heat utility assistance program now open
Oklahoma Human Services is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income Oklahomans keep the heat on in their homes this winter.
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
visitokc.com
TIGER SUGAR to Open First Location in Oklahoma City on Saturday Jan 14, 2023
Tiger Sugar, an internationally praised boba tea and drink brand known for ‘tiger stripes’ infused into all of their drinks with hand-poured syrups, this week announced they are officially opening their first location in Oklahoma City, OK on Saturday January 14, 2023. Recognized for using a proprietary 8-hour...
405magazine.com
10 Chicken Strip Spots in OKC
People love chicken strips (tenders, boneless wings, tendies, etc.). Perhaps it’s palate-formation from a childhood built around chicken nuggets in bright red boxes, or perhaps chicken strips done right are crunchy, savory and delicious. Add gravy, ranch or ketchup, and things just get better. Yes, they’re a staple, and yes, there are not-great versions that come in big bags of frozen chicken bits, but staples can be delicious, and some places do it right, and we have suggestions. Here are 10 Chicken Strips You Need to Try Now.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Comments / 0