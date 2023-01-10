Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills, Northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will bring moderate to heavy rain across interior NorCal Saturday into early Sunday, which may lead to urban flooding and rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible beginning early this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in early this afternoon with multiple rounds of heavy snow over the weekend into early next week. Snow levels will be 5000-6000 feet Friday falling to 3500-4500 feet Saturday night. Mountain travel will be difficult to impossible especially Saturday and again Monday.
