PHILADELPHIA (Jan. 12, 2023) - Orlando Pride selected defender Emily Madril with the third overall pick at the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft on Thursday out of Florida State University. In addition, the Pride opted to select Messiah Bright at No. 21 overall out of Texas Christian University followed by Tori Hansen three picks later out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO